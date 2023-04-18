Billy Mckay leaves it late to fire Inverness to dramatic victory at Hamilton By Press Association April 18 2023, 10.18pm Share Billy Mckay leaves it late to fire Inverness to dramatic victory at Hamilton Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4316599/billy-mckay-leaves-it-late-to-fire-inverness-to-dramatic-victory-at-hamilton/ Copy Link Billy Mckay claimed Inverness’ late winner (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Billy Mckay struck a dramatic late winner as promotion-chasing Inverness came from behind to deepen Hamilton’s relegation concerns with a 2-1 win in the cinch Championship. The struggling hosts, who sit just two points above bottom club Cove Rangers having now played a game more, went ahead in the 72nd minute through Connor Smith’s 25-yard free-kick. But the joy was shortlived as Nathan Smith finished at the second attempt to equalise three minutes later following a fine cross from Daniel MacKay. And the Accies’ fears of the drop were increased further in the 88th minute when Mckay fired home via a post to lift Caley Thistle to third. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close