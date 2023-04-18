No let-up from Posh in final play-off position push – Darren Ferguson

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Darren Ferguson said there will be no “let-up” from his Peterborough side after they moved up to fifth place with a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Accrington.

Peterborough took the lead on 23 minutes when Jack Taylor’s through ball sent Jonson Clarke-Harris charging free and he slotted home his 27th goal of the season.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 43rd minute when Kwame Poku fed Ephron Mason-Clark and, while Stanley appealed for offside, he slotted home his 12th of the campaign.

Stanley pressed in the second half and got one back in the 87th minute when Sean McConville slotted home Rosaire Longelo’s cross.

“There will be no let-up from us, there are three games left and we will give it everything,” said Ferguson.

“This was about getting the job done and getting a win. We controlled the game in the first half but we were not ruthless enough, we could have put them to the sword.

“We had the opportunity to kill them off and we didn’t and that’s what led to us hanging on at the end. When it got back to 2-1 it gave them the momentum even though there was just a couple of minutes left.

“But it always a fantastic win when you come here, they are a dangerous side, especially at this stage of the season.

“We are enjoying it, the players are enjoying it and we have a massive game with Ipswich next.”

John Coleman’s side have slipped to three successive defeats and are 23rd in the league but he was pleased with their second-half showing as they go into the final four games.

“Peterborough showed what a good side they are in the first half, they took the game to us and we showed what a good side we can be in the second half,” said Coleman.

“We showed more desire in the second half but didn’t get the rub of the green with the decisions all game, we had two offside goals scored against us tonight.

“I am proud of the players in the second half as they showed a lot of courage to take the game to a top team like Peterborough and pinned them back and should have got something out of the game.

“If we show that effort in the next four games we have got a chance and the lads will feed of that. We have got to replicate that attitude and appetite.

“It’s been one of those seasons where everything that can go against us has.

“We are running out of time we still have enough time and we have to make the most of it and turn in performances like we did in the second half.”