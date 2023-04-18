Northampton edge closer to promotion after hard-fought win at Sutton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northampton took a big step towards automatic promotion from League Two as they edged an entertaining game 2-1 against a Sutton side unfortunate to go down to a fourth successive defeat.

In a fast-paced start to the game Sutton went close to taking the lead after a quarter of an hour when Alistair Smith’s first-time volley came back off the foot of the post.

It was slightly against the run of play that Northampton went in front as Louis Appere shot in to the roof of the net from a long Mitch Pinnock throw-in.

As the temperature rose on the touchline Northampton manager Jon Brady and Sutton assistant Jason Goodliffe were booked in separate incidents, but the hosts had the equaliser they deserved when Donovan Wilson fired in from close range after David Ajiboye’s cross had fallen to him.

The visitors were back in front four minutes after half-time when a swift counter attack saw Sam Hoskins cross and Pinnock shoot home after Rob Milsom had failed to clear.

Home keeper Jack Rose made a good low save from Appere, but Northampton had to withstand heavy Sutton pressure as Ajiboye stabbed the ball wide from close range and Coby Rowe had a header ruled out for offside.