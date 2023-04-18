Harsh and unnecessary – Aberdeen not happy with Graeme Shinnie’s four-match ban

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An incensed Aberdeen have branded the decision to hand captain Graeme Shinnie an extended four-match ban after losing his appeal against his Dingwall red card an insult to the club.

The Dons failed with their unfair dismissal case and the tribunal panel decided an extra game should be added under the Scottish Football Association’s judicial panel protocol.

Shinnie was shown a straight red card in stoppage time of Aberdeen’s 1-0 win over Ross County on Friday night – following a VAR intervention – after following through on a strong ball-winning challenge on Jack Baldwin.

The midfielder was only just back from a one-match suspension after getting sent off following two yellow cards against St Johnstone earlier in April.

The serious foul play offence against County carries an automatic two-game ban and that was extended to four matches after his previous red card and the failed appeal.

The additional punishment can be added under SFA rules if the claim either had no prospect of success, was an “abuse of process or a delaying tactic” or was deemed to be “frivolous”.

Aberdeen said in a statement: “In the cold light of day, we very carefully considered the decision to appeal Graeme Shinnie’s red card at last Friday’s game against Ross County.

“We eventually decided to appeal in the belief that it had merit and a chance of success after watching the footage numerous times, listening to the various professional pundits on the matter and discussing it with the player and the manager.

“In setting out our appeal, we also reviewed similar tackles in the Scottish Premiership in the last six months where at least two players, who have unintentionally caught an opponent in the follow through of a tackle and were red-carded after VAR reviews, have had their ban over-turned on appeal and their suspensions quashed.

“Each appeal is heard on its own merits, which means that no prior case/appeal decisions are considered. The legal system for hundreds of years has used and relied upon prior cases as evidence. We believe that the omission of these key prior appeal findings will continue to affect consistency of decision-making.

“Scottish FA rules prohibit us from commenting publicly on such decisions, but having been accused of presenting a frivolous appeal our supporters need to know that this is not only insulting to the club but grossly unfair and entirely untrue. To add a further match ban seems ridiculously harsh and unnecessary.

“We are publicly asking the Scottish FA to urgently review our appeal with a new panel.”

The four-game ban means Shinnie will miss Sunday’s visit of Rangers plus the Dons’ first three cinch Premiership matches after the split.