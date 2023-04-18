Tony Mowbray admits Sunderland ‘fell short’ in home draw with Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Mowbray admits Sunderland ‘fell short’ in home draw with Huddersfield

By Press Association
Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray saw his side held by Huddersfield (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray saw his side held by Huddersfield (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Tony Mowbray admitted his Sunderland side “fell short” as they were pegged back to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield that has dented their hopes of making the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

The Black Cats looked to be heading into the top six when Joe Gelhardt fired them into the lead shortly before the interval at the Stadium of Light.

But Josh Koroma equalised for Huddersfield just before the hour mark, and it was the visitors who looked the likelier winners as they spent most of the final half-hour camped in the Sunderland half.

Mowbray said: “We didn’t get to the levels that we needed to win the game. They picked a really athletic team that looked as if they were set up to break on us in the spaces like some teams have done, knowing that we couldn’t really run in behind.

“We had to try and play through them, knowing that we would be in trouble if we turned the ball over.

“So, I thought it was a bit scrappy, we didn’t have enough men in forward areas because we were mindful of that threat if we lost it.

“We’re frustrated with the goal we lost, he (Koroma) carries the ball too far and we’ve got to tackle him.

“I’ve just aired my frustration with the team because if we’re going to be a team that challenges then you have to bring it every night, and we fell a bit short of that.”

Mowbray picked an extremely attacking starting XI, but while the result has taken Sunderland to within a point of the play-off positions, they have now played at least a game more than almost all of the sides around them in the table
.
Mowbray said: “If we hadn’t played enough attacking players and drew, I’d have been beating myself up.

“We felt it was the right decision to try and have five attacking threats, I felt we just fell a little bit short of the crispness that we normally play with. We didn’t quite click.”

The draw has lifted Huddersfield two points clear of the relegation zone with three games remaining, and Neil Warnock feels the Terriers have given themselves a fighting chance of survival.

They looked doomed before the 74-year-old was appointed in mid-February, but with two of their remaining matches pitting them against relegation rivals Cardiff and Reading, their fate is in their own hands.

Warnock said: “Five weeks ago, we didn’t have any chance. We’d only picked up six points away, and we had all the top teams to play.

“But it’s amazing what you can do with a group of lads if they start believing in you. They all need telling what to do, but that’s not rocket science, and they’ve really responded.

“People like Josh Ruffels and Josh Koroma had been bombed out before I came. And yet they’ll probably get contracts now because of me, they’re both doing well.

“I don’t know how Ruffels is playing like he is, but it’s nice to see lads like that give everything. And then the fans go home happy.

“We’ve got momentum now, and hopefully we can keep it going. You can see the difference from five weeks ago, we can give anyone a good game now, and I don’t think it matters whether we’re playing at home or away.”

