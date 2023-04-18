Jim McNulty hails Rochdale’s fighting spirit in draw with Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim McNulty hails Rochdale’s fighting spirit in draw with Tranmere

By Press Association
Jim McNulty hailed Rochdale’s fighting spirit in the draw with Tranmere (Dave Thompson/PA)
Jim McNulty hailed Rochdale's fighting spirit in the draw with Tranmere (Dave Thompson/PA)

Manager Jim McNulty praised his Rochdale side for overcoming adversity in recovering from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at home against Tranmere.

Dale fell behind to a bizarre goal in the 19th minute.

Liam Kelly’s back pass was heading wide of the goal until goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell, in attempting to control the ball, sliced it into his own net – although, according to McNulty, the Dale stopper never touched it.

Rovers doubled their lead 11 minutes into the second half when Jimmy Keohane was penalised by referee Scott Tallis – taking charge of his first Football League fixture – for a challenge on Harvey Saunders and Josh Hawkes stroked home from the penalty spot.

Danny Lloyd pulled one back after 69 minutes and Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s header two minutes into stoppage time salvaged a draw.

McNulty said: “I’m pleased with a point and pleased to have come from behind again, two goals behind, in what I felt were adverse circumstances.

“Addressing Tranmere’s first goal, at first I thought Richard O’Donnell had taken a bad touch with the outside of his foot.

“I knew the ball was travelling outside the line of the goal. Only when he got into the changing rooms did he and the rest of the players tell me he never took a touch – it actually hit the rugby posts holder, a little rubber lip that sticks up slightly above the ground.

“Rich and the players told me it deviated off that rubber lip on its way back to him and goes into the net.

“You shouldn’t laugh but I almost had to laugh because I thought how else can we be tested in this spell. We’re bottom of the Football League, facing real adversity.

“When we went one down the ground was very agitated but the players kept trying to play in a way we think can work.

“We then faced another decision we thought was incorrect for the penalty and the ref apologised to me after the game.

“The fact the players came back from that to get a 2-2 draw shows how much fight they have.”

Tranmere caretaker boss Ian Dawes was unhappy with the way his team let Rochdale back into the game.

He said: “It was very disappointing because up until they scored their first goal we were massively in control, creating chances and should have scored another one at least.

“We were getting into areas where we should have created more opportunities where it just fizzled out but we had loads of territory and should have put the game to bed.

“We’d warned the players at half time not to let standards slip because these are the type of game that you can be in control of but if you let the opposition get a goal then they can come back on you and that’s exactly what happened.”

