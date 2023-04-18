Richie Barker pleased to see Derby keep their play-off bid on track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richie Barker pleased to see Derby keep their play-off bid on track

By Press Association
Richie Barker was pleased with Derby’s display (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Assistant head coach Richie Barker was delighted Derby kept their play-off bid on track following a gritty 2-1 win at Exeter.

After a passive first half, two goals form striker David McGoldrick – which takes him to 21 for the season – put the Rams in control, but Jack Sparkes’ header 12 minutes from time led to a spirited fightback from Exeter.

Despite plenty of possession, though, they could not find an equaliser and the win keeps Derby on the coat-tails of those teams just above them in the play-off zone.

“It feels like a big three points for us,” Barker said. “Two away games in four days and four points – we have a long journey back now – was extremely hard work from the players.

“We went with fresh legs and I thought the ads were excellent. We were slow starting, but we talked about a few things at half-time and I thought we were by far the better team in the second half.

“I thought we deserved to win the game and it should have been more comfortable and (conceding) the goal was disappointing.

“In the first half, we tried to change the shape and have more numbers up top and without creating a great deal of chances, it wasn’t great, but it was a good away 45 minutes.

“Second half, I thought we should have won the game comfortably.

“If you want someone on the end of a free-kick, then you want it to be David. I thought he was excellent and I think that’s four in three he’s got now. It’s a good run for him and in fairness, he played 90 minutes the other day and near-on 90 minutes again today, so I’m pleased for him that those goals keep adding up.”

Exeter manager Gary Caldwell had a different outlook on the game.

He said: “I thought we played really well in possession for large periods, especially in the first half when I thought we were excellent. We gave them a lot of problems and we had a great chance with Josh Key, but it was an unbelievable save from the goalkeeper (Joe Wildsmith) and we restricted them to very little.

“We lost our way for 10, 15 minutes at the start of the second half and started going a bit too long and we didn’t have the personnel on the pitch to do that.

“It was in that period we conceded two goals – two poor goals from our point of view – and then all credit to the players, I thought we had a great reaction and when the game looked finished, we score and create opportunities and felt we could still get something from the game.

“We were missing some key players and the firepower we have missing is incredible. They have top quality at the other end of the pitch and you could see that tonight, but all credit to the players for the way they tried to play.”

