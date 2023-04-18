Lincoln draw leaves Barnsley boss Michael Duff frustrated

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barnsley boss Michael Duff was left frustrated after his side’s goalless draw at Lincoln saw them lose substantial ground in the League One automatic-promotion race.

The Tykes were forced to settle for a point as the Imps made it five games without defeat.

It was the first time Duff’s charges had failed to score in 10 attempts and to make matters worse title-chasing trio Plymouth, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday all picked up victories.

Barnsley are six points off second place with just four games to go.

“It’s frustrating,” admitted Duff. “We had enough of the ball and got in good areas.

“Lincoln changed the way they played and went back to front because they didn’t want to play into a press.

“We need a stronger referee. Lincoln made it pretty apparent from the first five minutes that they were happy with a 0-0 and to try to pinch one on the counter.

“When there are people going down every few minutes and pretending to be injured they need to add the right amount of time on.

“But we could have played another 20 minutes and not scored if I’m honest. We didn’t have the quality. We had a few scrambles that didn’t fall for us.

“I thought we were the better team and we kept a clean sheet away from home and we’re three games unbeaten.

“I can’t question the application, attitude or the energy. People gave everything until the last minute.”

Mark Kennedy’s Imps held firm and kept the promotion-chasing visitors out.

The Lincoln boss, whose side went closest when Paudie O’Connor headed against the crossbar, admitted it was a game of little quality.

He said: “I’m really pleased with that point. I’m really proud of the group.

“I think this squad showed their character and I think they showed their humility as people. It was a really good show of unity from the squad as people.

“I’m not sure either side did enough to win the game. I thought it was a really good game of football, other than in the final third.

“If you look at the chances both keepers only had one save each to make.

“We hit the woodwork which was really unlucky, but I thought both defences were outstanding. It was two really good defences. I thought a draw was a fair result.

“Barnsley have two outstanding strikers and you look at the people they bring on they have a real attacking threat.

“They’re fourth in the league for a reason. Michael’s a fantastic coach and the job he’s done at Barnsley is incredible.”