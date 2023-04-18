Simon Weaver salutes Sam Folarin and Kazeem Olaigbe after Harrogate beat Walsall

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Simon Weaver hailed the match-winning efforts of young guns Sam Folarin and Kazeem Olaigbe as Harrogate pulled six points clear of the relegation zone following a 3-0 home win over Walsall.

Ex-Middlesbrough winger Folarin, 22, opened the scoring early on before on-loan Southampton winger Olaigbe, 20, rifled a stunning edge-of-the-box effort into the top corner midway through the second half.

Alex Pattison completed the vital victory with his ninth goal of the season and Weaver enthused: “Kazeem’s goal was amazing – it was a magnificent moment. Sam Folarin also set the tone for us.

“He lifted the crowd because he was electric and, one-on-one, he can beat anyone in a race. It was a massive result and performance from the players and we really needed it.

“There was a big sigh of relief when the third goal went in because it felt more comfortable but, at times, we really did play some exciting, flowing football.”

The win also made it six unbeaten for Harrogate – equalling the club’s best sequence as an EFL outfit despite their precarious position – with Weaver adding: “The confidence levels feel like they are up in training and in games and we expect a certain level of performance now.

“We’ve been consistent but the reality of where we are in the table and the magnitude of each game is embedded in everyone and that can hold you back mentally.

“But, after we scored the second goal, we were a constant threat. We’re not safe yet but we have taken a step closer with a very important result.”

Walsall boss Mike Flynn argued that some players at the club did not match his commitment to the cause, with the sorry Saddlers having won just one of their last 21 contests.

He said: “I know it’s my job on the line but I love being at this football club and want to be part of the project. I know we can get things right and that I am a good manager.

“I’ve proven that over a six-year period and Wayne (Hatswell) is a very good assistant manager because he’s proven that over a longer period.

“We’ve also still got a group of players that are giving their all but I’m starting to find out who are the ones who want to be here and who are the ones who don’t.

“Players still need to have personal and professional pride and the character to finish the season well but there are a few players who are not showing that.

“We got punished for making three individual errors and we gave a team that are fighting for their lives encouragement and played into their hands.

“We also had two good chances in the first half that we should have scored.”