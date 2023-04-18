Paul Simpson still looking up despite Carlisle being held by Stockport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Simpson still looking up despite Carlisle being held by Stockport

By Press Association
Carlisle United Manager Paul Simpson following the Sky Bet League Two match at Priestfield Stadium, Gillingham. Picture date: Saturday March 25, 2023.
Carlisle United Manager Paul Simpson following the Sky Bet League Two match at Priestfield Stadium, Gillingham. Picture date: Saturday March 25, 2023.

Paul Simpson is not ready to concede defeat in Carlisle’s chase for a top-three finish despite a 2-2 draw with League Two promotion rivals Stockport County at Brunton Park.

Jon Mellish and Owen Moxon each scored their sixth goals of the season in the second half to put the Cumbrians in front with seven minutes remaining.

But the Hatters, who gained a 31st-minute lead through Myles Hippolyte, equalised when substitute Connor Evans headed in a cross four minutes from time.

Simpson’s side and his former team are fifth and fourth respectively, four points off third but only three points from Mansfield in eighth.

“There are still enough points available for us to get in the top three,” said Simpson.

“We talked at the start of the season about getting enough points to stay up. We did that quite comfortably.

“Now we have got to get enough points to stay in the play-offs. Then we can look to see if we can grab one of those top three.”

Simpson’s side have won just won of their last eight and he added: “The first half wasn’t very good but we were outstanding in the second.

“We showed real character with the way we went about things. I said at half-time, if we are going to go down, we have got to go down kicking and screaming.

“And we had a real good go second half. We probably didn’t manage the game well enough when we got the second goal.

“We knew before the game we had to stop the crosses coming in. If they do come in then you need your goalkeeper to collect them or defend them. We didn’t do any of those three for their second goal.

“So massively disappointing but brilliant personality and character in the second half. And if we keep our heads, we can be a real threat.”

Stockport boss Dave Challinor said: “In normal circumstances, 2-2 is probably a result that both teams would potentially see as being acceptable.

“But in the current situation, it was important for three points for either side. But you look at how games develop and being 2-1 down after 80 odd minutes, we would have taken a point.

“We have two tough away trips and to be undefeated in both of them is a plus. But it is tinged with disappointment with how the league table looks and how those three points would have been.”

On his team’s chances of securing a top-three finish with three games left, Challinor added: “We can’t control anything outside of us.

“First and foremost we have to win three and hope teams above us lose some.”

