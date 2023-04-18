Steve Evans hails illness-hit Stevenage for earning ‘massive’ win over Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Evans hails illness-hit Stevenage for earning ‘massive’ win over Doncaster

By Press Association
Stevenage manager Steve Evans hailed his team following victory (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stevenage manager Steve Evans hailed his team following victory (Mike Egerton/PA)

Steve Evans hailed his illness-ridden Stevenage side for overcoming adversity and earning a “massive” 1-0 win over Doncaster.

Jordan Roberts’ 13th-minute strike proved the difference at the Lamex Stadium as third-placed Boro extended their unbeaten run to five.

Stevenage now sit four points clear of fourth-placed Stockport with a game in hand and he was delighted with his side’s display, particularly in the first half.

“It’s a massive result for us because there’s been a lot of illness in the camp,” he said.

“We were totally dominant in the first half and, if we’d have got rewards for our energy in their box, then I think we’d probably have more goals in this game – and maybe more than we’ve scored all season.

“From my memory, our keeper has not had one save to make. The difference between the two sides was there for everyone to see.

“We should have probably scored twice in the first five minutes. Jake Taylor should have scored a couple and we were unlucky as well with a couple of ricochets.

“We know what Jordan can do and he sticks it in for is, but we just lacked that second goal.

“We had a lot of balls bouncing around in their box, but we never had that bit of care we needed with that final pass.

“Some big players managed that game for us in the second half. And it took all of us to get it [the result] over the line, including the supporters, who were phenomenal again.”

Kyle Hurst came closest for a Rovers side who have now won just one of their last 13 matches but boss Danny Schofield, who made two changes at the break, praised his team’s second-half response after a slow start.

“In the first half we were poor, we played into Stevenage’s hands and we played to their strengths,” he said.

“For some reason, we couldn’t get the passes in behind their back line and we suffered a lot in terms of the ball coming straight back to us.

“In the second half, I thought we were more spirited and there was a lot more energy and courage from my players.

“They tried to show for the ball more and tried to build the play more, which took their strengths away a little bit. I’m proud of the second-half performance.

“We were quicker and showed courage to play football, but we just couldn’t get the goal we wanted.

“The subs who came on at half-time really helped the cause and we had a couple of half chances, but not enough to win the game.”

