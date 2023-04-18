Michael Owen says Chelsea made an ‘expensive mistake’ with £600m spending spree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Owen says Chelsea made an ‘expensive mistake’ with £600m spending spree

By Press Association
Michael Owen has claimed Chelsea have made an ‘expensive mistake’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Former England striker Michael Owen has claimed Chelsea have made a “real expensive mistake” with their £600million spending spree.

The Blues were dumped out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Real Madrid on Tuesday evening and currently lie in 11th place in the Premier League table, 17 points adrift of the top four with seven games to go.

That is despite an eye-watering recruitment drive since the end of the last campaign which was capped by a £106.8million January swoop for World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez.

Speaking after the 2-0 home defeat by Madrid which ended their European hopes for this season, BT Sport pundit Owen said: “It’s incredible, isn’t it, how much of a mistake they made buying so many players and it’s going to hit them where it hurts – in the pocket – because now they’re going to have to get rid of players.

“Some players won’t want to leave, so they’re going to have to pay them off. It’s been a real expensive mistake.”

Owen and fellow pundits Joe Cole and Rio Ferdinand insisted the club needed a clear-out, but admitted that might prove difficult in the short-term.

Ferdinand said: “When you’ve got players sitting on huge wages who have got three, four, five, some six or seven years left on their contracts, the problem you’ve got is who buys them for a big price and pays that amount of wages that they’re on?”

Frank Lampard is back in interim charge at Chelsea
Owen responded: “Well, they don’t, do they, so they’re going to have a problem for a few years now. They’re going to have players that they want out that they can’t get out.

“They’re going to have to get players out so they might have to get some of the players that they don’t really want to get rid of out.”

Chelsea currently find themselves in a state of limbo with Frank Lampard, who was sacked as manager in January 2021, back in interim charge as a permanent replacement for Graham Potter is sought following his departure earlier this month.

Former Chelsea midfielder Cole said: “It’s a real tough job for Frank now because 30 players in a squad is absurd. A lot of them think they should be starting, let alone just in and around it. How are you going to motivate those players?

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has admitted times are tough for the club
“They’ll be on to their travel agents now thinking, ‘What am I going to do for the summer?’. It’s just a hard job for Frank to get a tune out of them for the rest of the season.

“But they’ve got to be professional. Some of them will be playing for their futures and trying to impress the next club; some of them will be trying to stake a claim for whoever comes through the door. It’s tough for the club.”

However, Owen believes despite the work which needs to be done, there is cause for optimism.

He said: “I think with a little bit of a clear-out, a smaller squad, a little bit of stability, it’s virtually impossible they will finish in the bottom half again next season.

“They’ll bounce back and they’ll be a top-six team, I’m certain of that, so not all is lost at the moment. At the end of the day, they’ve still got some great players and a lot going for this club. They just need to sort out a lot of these problems that they’ve got.

“It could be far worse – they could have a bunch of rubbish players and be languishing and thinking, ‘Right, there’s £500million needs to be spent’.”

