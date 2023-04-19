5 disappointing Champions League nights for Chelsea after quarter-final exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 disappointing Champions League nights for Chelsea after quarter-final exit

By Press Association
Chelsea lost to domestic rivals Manchester United on penalties in the 2008 final (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chelsea lost to domestic rivals Manchester United on penalties in the 2008 final (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chelsea had a night to forget as they were knocked out of the Champions League with a 4-0 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid after a 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard’s team fell to two goals from Real forward Rodrygo to exit the tournament at the quarter-final stage, thus relinquishing their last faint hopes of qualifying again next year.

Here, the PA news agency’s Reuben Rosso-Powell looks at five other occasions where Chelsea had a disappointing night in the Champions League.

Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1 (1-1 on aggregate, Barcelona win on away goals) – semi-final, May 6, 2009

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Chelsea v Barcelona – Stamford Bridge
Andres Iniesta scored Barcelona’s winner in added time (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea hosted Barcelona at Stamford Bridge after holding Pep Guardiola’s side to a 0-0 draw at the Nou Camp in the first leg of the tie.

A spectacular Michael Essien strike gave the Blues an early lead but it was cancelled out by Andres Iniesta’s dramatic strike at the end, which meant heartbreak for the Blues as they bowed out on away goals.

The performance of referee Tom Ovrebo also frustrated Chelsea’s bid to reach a second-successive final. His decisions were questioned at full-time by Chelsea players who had several penalty appeals turned down.

Bayern Munich 4 Chelsea 1 (Bayern win 7-1 on aggregate) – round of 16, August 8, 2020

Bayern Munich v Chelsea – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – Second Leg – Allianz Arena
Robert Lewandowski scored his side’s fourth goal of the game (Sven Hoppe/PA)

Chelsea visited Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena with hopes to make up the 3-0 deficit the German club dished out in the first leg of the tie.

However, it was too big an ask as Lampard’s inexperienced side conceded four goals to a Bayern team who went on to win the competition.

Tammy Abraham’s goal was little consolation for the Blues on a bad night in Bavaria.

Manchester United 1 Chelsea 1 (after extra-time, United win 6-5 on penalties) – final, May 21, 2008

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Final – Manchester United v Chelsea – Luzhniki Stadium
John Terry missed the opportunity to win Chelsea their first Champions League (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United were the opponents in the first Champions League final of Chelsea’s history – and they lost to their domestic rivals on penalties.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener gave United the lead but the goal was cancelled out by Lampard just before half-time, then Didier Drogba’s slap on Nemanja Vidic earned him a red card in extra-time.

The game went to penalties and John Terry’s slip on the wet Moscow turf, coupled with some heroics by goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar, gave United their third European title and their most recent to date.

Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 (Liverpool win 1-0 on aggregate) – semi-final second leg, May 3, 2005

SOCCER Champions_file 2
Luis Garcia’s opener was the only goal of the game (Phil Noble/PA)

Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw in the opening leg at Stamford Bridge before visiting Anfield one week later.

The talking point of the tie came as Luis Garcia’s contentious effort won the game for Rafael Benitez’s side. The Blues claimed the ball had not crossed the line, a view match official Lubos Michel crucially disagreed with.

The Reds went on to win the final in Istanbul with a comeback victory – after going 3-0 down to draw 3-3 – against AC Milan 3-2 on penalties.

Barcelona 5 Chelsea 1 (after extra-time, Barcelona win 6-4 on aggregate) – quarter-final second leg, April 18, 2000

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final Second Leg – Barcelona v Chelsea
Celestine Babayaro saw red as Chelsea went on to lose 5-1 (Mike Egerton/PA)

An heroic display from Gianfranco Zola and Tore Andre Flo gave Chelsea a 3-1 lead in the first leg.

However, the late Gianluca Vialli’s side crumbled in extra-time at the Nou Camp.

After Celestine Babayaro’s dismissal, Barca took advantage of the extra man as goals from Rivaldo and Patrick Kluivert wrapped up the tie.

