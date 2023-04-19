England’s Ellis Genge banned for three weeks after dangerous tackle on Tom Curry

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

England prop Ellis Genge has received a three-week ban after being cited for a dangerous tackle during Bristol’s Gallagher Premiership defeat against Sale.

Genge, who accepted the charge, will see the suspension reduced by a week if he completes World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme.

Genge will be unavailable for Bristol’s remaining two Premiership games of the season against Exeter on Saturday and Gloucester on May 6.

His involvement in England’s August World Cup warm-up fixtures, though, is set to be unaffected.

Genge’s tackle on Sale flanker and England colleague Tom Curry saw him yellow-carded by referee Luke Pearce, but he was then cited and the case was heard by an independent disciplinary panel.

Panel chair Matthew Weaver KC said: “Ellis Genge accepted the charge of dangerously tackling Tom Curry, contrary to World Rugby law 9.13, prior to the hearing and, as such, the panel needed to consider only the appropriate sanction.

“Having considered the incident, including viewing footage of it both in real time and in slow motion, and it being confirmed that Curry had suffered no significant injury, the panel were content that the appropriate entry point was the mandatory minimum of mid-range, being a six-week suspension from playing.

“In light of his acceptance of the charge at the earliest opportunity, his apology to Curry and his previously good disciplinary record over a long career of over 150 top-level matches and 40 international matches, the panel were content to mitigate the suspension by the maximum 50 per cent, reducing the suspension to a three-week suspension.

“Genge has confirmed his intention to participate in the World Rugby coaching intervention programme which, if he is confirmed as eligible and conditional upon him completing the programme, will reduce his suspension to two weeks”.

Exeter wing Olly Woodburn, meanwhile, is free to play again with immediate effect after he was sent off on receipt of two yellow cards during Chiefs’ Premiership loss to Leicester on Sunday.

Weaver heard the case on papers, the Rugby Football Union said, and the sending-off was deemed sufficient punishment.