Michael Beale busy hitting the road as Rangers ramp up recruitment drive

By Press Association
Rangers manager Michael Beale is looking to strengthen his squad (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale is looking to strengthen his squad (Steve Welsh/PA)

Michael Beale revealed he has been on the road having face-to-face talks with potential new Rangers signings.

The Gers boss is looking to add “four or five” players to his squad for next season but it will be without the help of sporting director Ross Wilson, who recently departed to Nottingham Forest.

Beale, whose side sit 12 points behind cinch Premiership leaders Celtic, is continuing the quest to bolster his group this summer.

The former QPR manager told talkSPORT: “This group has given me what they can and we’re probably four or five players away from being where I want us to be.

“That’s nothing against the players that are playing just now, it will just make us stronger.

“Certainly the first part of the season next year, with hopefully the Champions League, if not, definitely the Europa League, we’ve got 14 or 15 weeks of three-game weeks, and it’s fair to say our squad needs more variety and depth and I want us to play with more pace and energy.

“Obviously Ross Wilson moved on last week but a lot of the plans have been in place since I came here in November.

“It’s something we’ve been constantly talking about every day, if you like because we were so close in terms of here at the training ground.

“Now Ross has moved on I’m leading that and I’ve been away speaking to some players over the last couple of days and it’s something that’s constantly ongoing in the background.

“I think in the short period right now, it may suit me better than someone coming in in the middle of the work that we’re doing.

“I feel like I’ve got really good support from John Park and the recruitment staff. A lot of the work’s been done, it’s now executing it. I’m quite fussy, I like to go and meet the players and see them face to face.

“That’s how I did it with Nico Raskin and Todd Cantwell (in January). It wasn’t just the business men, if you like. I like to see these boys and sit in front of them.

“I’ve been away doing that in the last few weeks. Every day off and moment in the schedule that allows I’ve been travelling to meet people along with Ross and I’ll continue to do that on my own.”

After the trip to Aberdeen on Sunday, the Light Blues will prepare to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park the following weekend.

Since taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst last November, Beale has not been able to beat the champions elect in three meetings, playing out a 2-2 draw at Ibrox in the league, a 2-1 defeat in the Viaplay Cup final and a recent 3-2 league defeat at Parkhead.

The Englishman, who was asssistant coach at Rangers under Steven Gerrard, bemoaned some “rough luck” in the matches as he looked forward to the next Old Firm clash.

He said: “The semi-final is huge. These games are always massive and a privilege to be involved in.

“We’ve had rough luck a little bit in the games so far. The one at Ibrox when I first came in we should have held on in that game.

“We know they’re a good side and are dangerous but in terms of the games so far we’ve had opportunities in all three of them and we certainly have to be at our best next week. It’s a huge game and huge opportunity for my lads.”

