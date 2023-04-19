Kyren Wilson produces 13th 147 in Crucible history to drive Sheffield crowd wild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kyren Wilson produces 13th 147 in Crucible history to drive Sheffield crowd wild

By Press Association
Kyren Wilson made the 13th maximum at the Crucible (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kyren Wilson made the 13th maximum at the Crucible (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kyren Wilson produced the first maximum 147 break of the 2023 World Snooker Championship in his opening-round match against Ryan Day at the Crucible.

Welshman Day, the British Open champion, had moved into an early 2-0 lead with a break of 75.

World number seven Wilson, runner-up at the Crucible in 2020, responded with fine clearances of 133 and 83 to head into the mid-session interval with the match all square at 2-2.

Wilson continued his momentum on returning to the table as he built towards a perfect clearance, sinking a fine final red and black having seemingly run out of position before sweeping up the colours.

It was a 13th maximum at the Crucible and landed Wilson a £40,000 bonus, as well potentially another £15,000 for the tournament’s highest break so long as it is not equalled.

Wilson became the ninth player to make a 147 at the Sheffield venue, which was the fourth of his career.

He tweeted: “Absolute honour to make a maxi at the prestigious Crucible Theatre. Stuff dreams are made of! Thank you everyone for your messages!”

A break of 51 helped Wilson continue his recovery to turn the match around at 4-2 before Day got back on the board with a 72 clearance.

Kyren Wilson during his match with Ryan Day
Wilson became the ninth player to make a 147 at the Sheffield venue for which he landed a £40,000 bonus (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wilson restored his two-frame advantage before another half-century saw him take a 6-3 lead into the concluding evening session.

On Table One, Jack Lisowski fended off a late fightback from Noppon Saengkham to win 10-7.

Saengkham resumed 6-3 down, but opened up the morning session with fine long red.

However, both players then missed the chance to wrap up what was a scrappy frame – which included three flukes – before Lisowski finally finished off on the colours.

The Thai qualifier then edged the next 68-61 on a respotted black.

Saengkham promptly lifted his cue in the air with both hands to mimick the celebration of Dennis Taylor from his memorable 1985 victory over Steve Davis in a nail-biting last-ball decider.

Lisowski, though, responded with a break of 65 to take the 12th frame and the next to move to the cusp of victory as he headed into the mid-session interval with a lead of 9-4.

Noppon Saengkham celebrates at the Crucible
Noppon Saengkham celebrated winning a tense frame on a respotted black (Mike Egerton/PA)

Following the restart, a break of 62 saw Saengkham reduce the deficit before also taking the 15th frame and then making a fine 130 clearance to close within two.

World number 12 Lisowski, a quarter-finalist last year, failed to build a match-winning break when set in the 17th frame, but Saengkham could not capitalise.

Some solid safety from Lisowski helped him edge back in front before cutting in a long blue left Saengkham needing snookers and ‘Jackpot’ Lisowski then finally booked his place in the last 16 by potting the pink.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
2
Police at Strawberrybank. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating after a car was torched on Brown Constable Street in Dundee Picture shows; A torched car on Brown Constable Street. Stobswell, Dundee. Supplied by Jimi Simpson Date; 19/04/2023
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days
4
Invercarse Hotel owners Paul Brownlie and Sean Burke at the Dundee hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Invercarse Hotel: New owners make £250,000 of improvements to Dundee establishment
5
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
4
6
Cairncross of Perth is to close after more than 150 years. Image: Indigo PR.
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
2
7
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
8
Dundee painter and lecturer Delia Baillie has died aged 45 after a battle with cancer. Image: Julie Howden
Delia Baillie: Renowned Dundee painter, lecturer and mother-of-two dies after cancer battle aged 45
9
Firefighters in attendance at Balbeggie Primary School
Perthshire school to remain closed after fire
10
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after 'grooming' 14-year-old
MacLeod in action at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Dundee United receive Rory MacLeod 'enquiries' amid Fulham switch stall — but Jim Goodwin…
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison
Owen Bonner was given unpaid work.
Kirkcaldy man convicted of 'abducting' brothers before savage beating is sentenced
United defeated Celtic and the fans started to believe the title was in sight. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United put one hand on title trophy by beating Celtic in 1983 classic
Gary Barlow knew he was guaranteed a brilliant reception when he returned to Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Gary Barlow's surprise show for Dundee superfan led to Take That icon's Caird Hall…
The cHeRries Awards finalists have been revealed. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
cHeRries Awards 2023: Our finalists revealed
Sandy Mitchell heads to Monza in Italy to open his 2023 Euro campaign. Image: McMedia
Lamborghini ace Mitchell makes Pro-class debut at Italy's Temple of Speed
Estate agent Rosie Fraser in her new Broughty Ferry office. Image: Rosie Fraser.
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
Theo Quantick is preparing for the St Andrews film premiere
St Andrews student to premiere first film following help from Oscar-nominated sound man

Editor's Picks

Most Commented