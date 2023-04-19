Billy Twelvetrees to leave Gloucester at the end of the season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former England centre Billy Twelvetrees will leave Gloucester at the end of this season after 11 years with the Gallagher Premiership club.

Gloucester said that 34-year-old Twelvetrees is to embark on a new challenge.

He has made more than 270 appearances for Gloucester since joining them from Leicester. He also won 22 Test caps.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington said: “Billy is such a quality individual, as a bloke and as a rugby player. I have known him a long time and I’ve got all the time in the world for him.

“There is no doubt that he will be considered a club legend for his contribution to this club and this city over the last decade.

“We’ve obviously got a couple of games to go yet, but when the time comes, Billy leaves with our blessing and support for his next journey.”