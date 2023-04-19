EFL boss Rick Parry challenges evidence given to MPs by PL chief Richard Masters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EFL boss Rick Parry challenges evidence given to MPs by PL chief Richard Masters

By Press Association
EFL chairman Rick Parry has challenged evidence given to a select committee by Premier League chief executive Richard Masters (Mike Egerton/PA)
EFL chairman Rick Parry has challenged evidence given to a select committee by Premier League chief executive Richard Masters (Mike Egerton/PA)

English Football League chairman Rick Parry has challenged evidence given to a parliamentary committee about parachute payments by the Premier League’s chief executive Richard Masters.

Parry and Masters appeared before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee last month and were asked about the payments, which are made to clubs who are relegated to the Championship.

Parry highlighted research by Sheffield Hallam University at the hearing on March 28 which found that, over the five seasons ending in 2020-21, clubs in receipt of parachute payments were three times more likely to be promoted back to the Premier League than clubs who did not receive them.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters gave evidence to the DCMS committee on March 28
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters gave evidence to the DCMS committee on March 28 (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Masters said the Sheffield Hallam research also found that the Championship was “the most competitive league in Europe”.

Parry has now written to the DCMS committee to challenge Masters’ comments.

He said he had re-read Sheffield Hallam’s research after the hearing and was “content that there is no claim whatsoever” that the Championship was the most competitive league in Europe.

He added: “So concerned were the writers (of the report) with the competitive imbalance caused by parachute payments that they suggested the EFL should consider a handicapping system whereby clubs with parachute payments should start each season on minus five points.

“Therefore, the reality is the polar opposite of the Premier League’s assertion to the select committee, and again, that is disappointing.”

DCMS committee chair Julian Knight says parachute payments are
DCMS committee chair Julian Knight says parachute payments are "shutting the door" on clubs seeking to reach the Premier League (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)

DCMS committee chair Julian Knight says the payments are “shutting the door” on clubs seeking to reach the Premier League.

“This (Sheffield Hallam) study gives the lie to any suggestion from the Premier League that parachute payments are not having a distorting effect on competition for those trying to reach the top flight’s promised land,” Knight said.

“The current financial arrangements amount to the big clubs shutting the door on those below. The Premier League must commit to working to find a fairer solution to safeguard the health and sustainability of the game.”

The EFL and the Premier League, along with the Football Association, are in talks over a ‘New Deal For Football’ which includes discussions around parachute payments.

The Premier League is understood to be willing to reform parachute payments but does not think they should be abolished. It believes the payments are essential in order to give promoted clubs the confidence to invest in their squads and therefore be competitive in the top flight.

The ‘New Deal’ talks are taking place at a time when the Government is committed to introducing an independent regulator for football. The Government proposes the regulator will have backstop powers to impose a financial settlement on the EFL and the Premier League if they cannot agree one themselves.

The Government’s white paper on football governance, published earlier this year, identified “a clear need for football to reassess both the magnitude of revenue distributions and the way in which money is allocated between teams”.

The paper added: “The current approach has affected competitiveness and led to financial risk-taking by clubs – the persisting revenue disparities encourage clubs to take financial gambles in an attempt to achieve promotion or avoid relegation.

“This is accentuated by parachute payments, which can distort competition in the Championship and encourage greater financial risk-taking by clubs that are not in receipt of them.”

The PA news agency understands the Premier League has offered the EFL an additional £125million of funding per year as part of the ‘New Deal’ talks.

Approximately £450m will be provided to EFL clubs under an existing deal – excluding parachute payments – over the current broadcast cycle from 2022 to 2025. That is part of an overall package of support to the wider pyramid totalling £1.6billion to the end of the cycle.

DCMS Committee
Rick Parry giving evidence to the DCMS committee on March 28 (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Independent research found the Championship was the fourth most competitive league out of the 10 first and second tiers of Europe’s ‘Big Five’ leagues over the last 25 years up to and including the 2021-22 season, using the same index to assess competitive balance which was employed in the Sheffield study.

It was the third most competitive over the last five years, and the most competitive in 2021-22, the research found.

Outcomes for clubs promoted to the Premier League are broadly comparable with the other four big European top flights, but clubs relegated from the Premier League performed worse on average than the clubs dropping down from the top divisions in Spain, Italy, France and Germany between 2001-02 and 2018-19.

