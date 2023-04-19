Walsall sack boss Michael Flynn following poor run By Press Association April 19 2023, 1.07pm Share Walsall sack boss Michael Flynn following poor run Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4318222/walsall-sack-boss-michael-flynn-following-poor-run/ Copy Link Michael Flynn has left Walsall after seven matches without a win (Rhianna Chadwick/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Walsall have sacked head coach Michael Flynn in the wake of Tuesday night’s 3-0 defeat at struggling Harrogate. The loss extended the Saddlers’ poor run in Sky Bet League Two to seven games without a win. Flynn’s assistant Wayne Hatswell has also left the club, with assistant first-team coach Mat Sadler taking charge for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Walsall, who sit 15th in the table, take on play-off hopefuls Salford at home on Saturday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close