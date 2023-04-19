Rob Baxter reminds players about social media pitfalls after Jack Nowell charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Baxter reminds players about social media pitfalls after Jack Nowell charge

By Press Association
Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter has reminded his players about social media use (Nigel French/PA)
Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter has reminded his players about social media use (Nigel French/PA)

Exeter boss Rob Baxter has reminded his players about careful social media use after Chiefs star Jack Nowell was charged for criticising a referee’s decision on Twitter.

England wing Nowell faces a hearing on Wednesday night. He has been charged by the Rugby Football Union with conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union and the game.

Nowell spoke out after his Chiefs colleague Olly Woodburn received a second yellow card and was sent off during Exeter’s 62-19 Gallagher Premiership defeat against Leicester on Sunday.

Woodburn, who had earlier been sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on, collected another yellow from referee Karl Dickson for diving on Tigers wing Chris Ashton on the floor in an attempt to prevent a try after Chiefs full-back Stuart Hogg had tackled Ashton.

Dickson awarded a penalty try, which meant another yellow – and therefore a red card – for Woodburn, although a subsequent sanction of his sending-off being sufficient punishment means he is available to continue playing.

Nowell and two other Exeter team-mates who were also not involved in the game – fellow England internationals Luke Cowan-Dickie and Henry Slade – vented their feelings.

Cowan-Dickie tweeted that “rugby had lost the plot”, while Slade said “I have no words”, but Nowell posted a since-deleted tweet that read: “I’m actually in shock, like shock shocked. What the hell is happening? That’s one of the worst decisions I’ve ever seen. EVER”.

Baxter said: “With Jack’s charge, it came through as I was getting ready for a players’ meeting.

“I said, ‘just be careful, you know you need to be really careful on these things’. That is all you can really say.

“Jack hasn’t done it with any intention of criticising the referee at all. He has misworded it.

“All he has talked about is the decision. It hasn’t been directed at Karl Dickson, it has been directed at the game and been done in frustration at the laws of the game, rather than the referee. He has not gone after the referee at all.

Karl Dickson
Referee Karl Dickson sent off Olly Woodburn after issuing him with a second yellow card (Simon Galloway/PA)

“Jack was the captain when we played Bath (last month) and Karl Dickson was refereeing, and their relationship was fine.

“If we had a panel of five or six Premiership referees on here and asked, ‘how do you get on with Jack Nowell’? They would all smile and say, ‘he is a great bloke’.

“He has made a mistake. He knew very quickly he shouldn’t have done it, (he) removed the post, and he will be the first person to apologise to Karl Dickson.

“Dickson, at the same time, will know it is not directed at him, it is at the circumstances of the laws. There is nothing there, no malice intended at all.

“He (Woodburn) is not intentionally doing anything illegal, he doesn’t hurt anybody, there is no head contact, he is doing everything he can to remain legal, but it is an impossible situation to make a tackle.

“How does he influence that scenario? He should be able to, and yet he can’t, not legally. I think we should debate that, and we should look at it.

“We are one of the only games in the world that almost try and make the sanction for things being removal of numbers off the field. That is bound to cause frustration.

“It is good to have a debate on these things, and I know for a fact there is going to be some debate around the Olly Woodburn situation because refereeing departments higher up the chain are concerned with how do you referee that scenario.”

Jack Nowell
Jack Nowell could be available for Exeter’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle (David Davies/PA)

Any period of suspension could sideline Nowell from Exeter’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle in Bordeaux on April 30.

But Baxter delivered a positive update following a knee injury recently suffered by Nowell, adding: “Jack is starting to shake off the knee, which is really good and positive because he has obviously been a big influence.

“He has got his hearing tonight – we will have to see how that pans out – but he is up and running around and is available.”

