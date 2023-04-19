Scrutiny huge for Hatzidakis return but soon back to normal – Mark Clattenburg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scrutiny huge for Hatzidakis return but soon back to normal – Mark Clattenburg

By Press Association
Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis will return to the touchline on Saturday during Preston vs Blackburn (Nick Potts/PA)
Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis will return to the touchline on Saturday during Preston vs Blackburn (Nick Potts/PA)

Mark Clattenburg has told assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis that life will return to normal once he gets through the scrutiny of the next week.

Hatzidakis was stood down pending an investigation into his clash with Liverpool defender Andy Robertson that showed the official appearing to elbow the player at half-time of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield on April 9.

The Football Association cleared Hatzidakis of any wrongdoing and he will return on Saturday when he runs the line in a Sky Bet Championship clash between Preston and Blackburn before Tuesday will see him act as the assistant VAR for Leeds’ home fixture with Leicester.

Former Premier League referee Clattenburg was pleased to see “common sense” prevail and, after experiencing plenty of scrutiny during points of his own career, he knows the external noise will quickly settle down for Hatzidakis.

Clattenburg told the PA news agency: “It will be difficult. If we go back to 2012 with John Obi Mikel and the racism case between Chelsea and myself, I came back (after being cleared) after five weeks and it is not easy.

“The scrutiny will be huge with cameras and, the way the media are, everything will be focused on him. The only advice I would give him is, it is only one game.

“I remember coming back at Tottenham as fourth official and the following midweek I was at Southampton and after that Southampton match, it was back to normal again.

“He understands the scrutiny will be on him, 100 per cent. But he is a top assistant so he will come back and, one game in, it will be forgotten about.”

Hatzidakis is understood to have apologised to Robertson on a Zoom call last week, with the Scotland captain accepting his explanation for what happened and the FA choosing to take no further action.

“I think when you look in the cold light of day, it was a reaction to move Andy Robertson away. I don’t think at any point the assistant would want to elbow him, so I think it was justice, common sense and a lot of things that have been dealt with very quickly,” Clattenburg added.

“The Football Association dealt with it very quickly and what I like is they brought all the parties together and they discussed it.

“Days later when everyone discussed it and had their opinion on it, common sense has prevailed and I think the Football Association did the right thing.”

Robertson’s incident with Hatzidakis occurred a matter of weeks after Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic clashed with referee Chris Kavanagh at Manchester United, which eventually resulted in a red card for the Serbia forward and an eight-match ban.

A growing trend in the Premier League this season has been players surrounding referees over decisions and Clattenburg feels restricting only captains to speak with the match officials may improve the level of respect.

“Everybody is a role model, including referees, so whatever players do does transfer down to grassroots level and that is where we have an even bigger problem with referees being attacked, which is why they are wearing bodycams,” Clattenburg explained.

“We did have this campaign years ago where captains were only allowed to speak to the referee and that has disappeared again.

“Maybe that is worth another trial again where only the captain can speak.

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg will referee Soccer Aid (Daniel Hambury/UNICEF UK/ Soccer Aid)

“There has been a lot of clubs fined this year where they have had players surround the referee during decisions and that is not a good image that can transfer down to the grassroots level.”

Clattenburg will be back in the middle for Soccer Aid at Old Trafford on June 11 and is ready to receive an earful from ex-Manchester United duo Gary Neville and Paul Scholes when England take on a World XI again.

He said: “It has been an amazing journey. I think this is my eighth Soccer Aid, so I am probably the most capped! One of the main things is to raise money for UNICEF and I have seen it grow so much over the years.

“It is great to officiate, it’s got its humour, you’ve got to also referee within certain perimeters of the laws of the game but mainly it’s about enjoyment.”

:: Tickets for Soccer Aid For UNICEF, on Sunday June 11 at Old Trafford, are now on sale via www.socceraid.org.uk/tickets with a family of four – two adults and two children – able to attend for £60.

