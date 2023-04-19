Flynn Downes not getting ahead of himself as West Ham chase European glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flynn Downes not getting ahead of himself as West Ham chase European glory

By Press Association
West Ham’s Flynn Downes is not looking too far ahead (Zac Goodwin/PA)
West Ham’s Flynn Downes is not looking too far ahead (Zac Goodwin/PA)

West Ham midfielder and boyhood Hammers fan Flynn Downes is already getting requests for tickets for the Europa Conference League final.

David Moyes’ side are only halfway through their quarter-final tie with Belgian side Gent, which is finely poised at 1-1 heading into Thursday night’s second leg at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are favourites to progress, and if they do they will fancy their chances against either Anderlecht or AZ Alkmaar in the semi-finals.

The final, should West Ham make it through, takes place in Prague on June 7.

But Downes, who joined the club from Swansea last summer, is not getting ahead of himself.

“We’re at home (on Thursday) so the advantage is with us,” the 24-year-old said.

“But the game the other night didn’t go too well. We didn’t play our best but we’ve got the chance to put it right.

“I’ve already had two people on at me about tickets for the final, if we get there. But we have to earn that place in the final first, starting (on Thursday).”

Downes, more than most, knows the significance of West Ham potentially winning a first trophy in 43 years.

“I wouldn’t say I get more nervous. Obviously, that does play a role, because I want West Ham to win, of course,” he added. “But I wouldn’t say it adds any more pressure.

“But I do know how big this is for the club. All the boys know that and the manager has said it too. Hopefully we’ll play a lot better than we did last week and we can progress.”

Were West Ham to go all the way, Declan Rice would become only the third captain of the club to lift a trophy, and he would be in some illustrious company.

“Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds are two of the finest players and names a lot of people will remember, no matter what team you support,” manager Moyes said.

“I think that’s a big thing, not just for whoever’s captain, and that’s Dec at the moment. But I think that’s a big incentive for the club. It feels that long since the club has been close to a trophy.”

West Ham head into a big European night in good spirits after easing their domestic relegation worries by coming from 2-0 down to draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

“I thought the players performed incredibly well on Sunday and it saw us get a well-earned point against Arsenal,” Moyes added.

“I think the performance gave everybody a lift. I hope it gives us a lift going into the game on Thursday. If we can perform at those levels then we give ourselves a great chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.”

Gent coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck is still irritated his side conceded a goal to Danny Ings in the first leg.

The Buffaloes deservedly equalised through Hugo Cuypers and could have travelled to London with the lead had dangerous forward Gift Orban’s acrobatic effort not crashed against the crossbar.

“This is not our most important match this season, at least I hope not. If we push through, the semi-finals will be the most important,” said Vanhaezebrouck.

“West Ham’s goal last week was the result of several players making a mistake. If we are eliminated now, maybe even after penalties, we will look back on that first leg with regret.”

