Flynn Downes not getting ahead of himself as West Ham chase European glory

West Ham midfielder and boyhood Hammers fan Flynn Downes is already getting requests for tickets for the Europa Conference League final.

David Moyes’ side are only halfway through their quarter-final tie with Belgian side Gent, which is finely poised at 1-1 heading into Thursday night’s second leg at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are favourites to progress, and if they do they will fancy their chances against either Anderlecht or AZ Alkmaar in the semi-finals.

The final, should West Ham make it through, takes place in Prague on June 7.

But Downes, who joined the club from Swansea last summer, is not getting ahead of himself.

“We’re at home (on Thursday) so the advantage is with us,” the 24-year-old said.

“But the game the other night didn’t go too well. We didn’t play our best but we’ve got the chance to put it right.

“I’ve already had two people on at me about tickets for the final, if we get there. But we have to earn that place in the final first, starting (on Thursday).”

Downes, more than most, knows the significance of West Ham potentially winning a first trophy in 43 years.

“I wouldn’t say I get more nervous. Obviously, that does play a role, because I want West Ham to win, of course,” he added. “But I wouldn’t say it adds any more pressure.

“But I do know how big this is for the club. All the boys know that and the manager has said it too. Hopefully we’ll play a lot better than we did last week and we can progress.”

Were West Ham to go all the way, Declan Rice would become only the third captain of the club to lift a trophy, and he would be in some illustrious company.

“Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds are two of the finest players and names a lot of people will remember, no matter what team you support,” manager Moyes said.

“I think that’s a big thing, not just for whoever’s captain, and that’s Dec at the moment. But I think that’s a big incentive for the club. It feels that long since the club has been close to a trophy.”

West Ham head into a big European night in good spirits after easing their domestic relegation worries by coming from 2-0 down to draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

“I thought the players performed incredibly well on Sunday and it saw us get a well-earned point against Arsenal,” Moyes added.

“I think the performance gave everybody a lift. I hope it gives us a lift going into the game on Thursday. If we can perform at those levels then we give ourselves a great chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.”

Gent coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck is still irritated his side conceded a goal to Danny Ings in the first leg.

The Buffaloes deservedly equalised through Hugo Cuypers and could have travelled to London with the lead had dangerous forward Gift Orban’s acrobatic effort not crashed against the crossbar.

“This is not our most important match this season, at least I hope not. If we push through, the semi-finals will be the most important,” said Vanhaezebrouck.

“West Ham’s goal last week was the result of several players making a mistake. If we are eliminated now, maybe even after penalties, we will look back on that first leg with regret.”