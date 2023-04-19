Judd Trump becomes Crucible casualty after first-round defeat by Anthony McGill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judd Trump becomes Crucible casualty after first-round defeat by Anthony McGill

By Press Association
Judd Trump crashed out of the World Snooker Championship (Mike Egerton/PA)
Judd Trump crashed out of the World Snooker Championship (Mike Egerton/PA)

Judd Trump became the biggest casualty of the 2023 World Snooker Championship after falling to a 10-6 first-round defeat against Glasgow’s former semi-finalist Anthony McGill.

Fifth seed Trump, whose march to his maiden title in 2019 was supposed to herald a new dominant era in the sport, admitted he only had himself to blame after failing to sustain his push for a second crown.

The 33-year-old’s poor form was in stark contrast to the momentum of his fellow seed Kyren Wilson, who earlier compiled the 13th Crucible century in the opening session of his first-round match against Ryan Day.

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2023 – Day 5 – The Crucible
Anthony McGill out-fought Judd Trump to reach round two (Mike Egerton/PA)

Trump had threatened a revival when he reduced a 6-3 overnight deficit by winning the first two frames of the day, but he ran aground on a break of 40 in the next, and McGill capitalised to move clear again and ultimately get over the line.

“I just missed too many easy balls,” admitted Trump. “I had loads of chances in today’s session but I couldn’t take them, and you can’t expect to play like that and win in the World Championship.

“I feel like this season I’ve been very rusty, I’ve made a lot of easy mistakes that I shouldn’t be making while other top players like Mark Allen and Shaun Murphy aren’t making them at the moment.

“It’s hard to enjoy it when you play like that. You want to be playing well and performing. I’d much rather Anthony played me off the table but I had my chances and when you’re missing those easy balls it’s not easy to take.”

In contrast, McGill, who had fought through qualifying, showed glimpses of the battle-hardened qualities that had sent him to the semi-finals in 2020, where he suffered an extraordinary final-frame defeat by Wilson.

The Scot was also far from his best in the process of booking a last-16 clash with his friend Jack Lisowski, but he patiently mopped up Trump’s mistakes, not least a jawed pink to the middle that could have hauled him back within one frame at 8-7 behind.

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2023 – Day 5 – The Crucible
Judd Trump struggled to focus in his clash with Anthony McGill (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I didn’t feel amazing but I played well enough to capitalise,” admitted McGill. “It doesn’t matter how bad Judd plays, his standard is such that he can’t play that badly, but he wasn’t at his best.

“I fancy beating anyone to be honest. I like these long matches, because you can settle in and don’t feel under it right away. It’s incredible to be a part of and I’m glad I’ve got another three sessions to enjoy it.”

Earlier, Wilson rifled in his maximum in the fifth frame of his match against Day, sinking a fine final red and black having seemingly run out of position before sweeping up the colours.

Kyren Wilson during his match with Ryan Day
Wilson became the ninth player to make a 147 at the Sheffield venue for which he landed a £40,000 bonus (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wilson is the ninth player to make a 147 at the Sheffield venue, and his feat landed him a £40,000 bonus, as well as potentially another £15,000 for the tournament’s highest break so long as it is not equalled.

“It’s definitely a bucket-list thing to try to do, make a 147 at the Crucible,” said Wilson, whose match was set to resume to a conclusion later on Wednesday. “There is no pressure like it to be honest. I am absolutely buzzing.

“I have said for a long time now that I have children I would love to leave a legacy, I’d love to leave something for them to watch back when they have kids. That is going to be one of those moments.”

Lisowski moved into the second round and a match against McGill by withstanding a late comeback to beat Noppon Saengkham 10-7.

Despite heading into the mid-session interval 9-4 behind, the Thai reeled off three frames in a row, including a break of 130, to pressure the world number 12 before Lisowski finally wrapped up victory.

Two centuries and two more breaks over 80 steered second seed Mark Selby into a 6-3 lead after a high-quality opening session of his first-round match against Matthew Selt.

The four-time world champion reeled off successive breaks of 94, 93 and 110 from the start of the match only for Selt, the former Indian Open champion, to respond immediately with a break of 123.

An 89 from Selt reduced the deficit to a single frame then, after Selby took the next three, including a break of 131 in the eighth, Selt won the last frame of the day to give himself a glimmer of hope ahead of their resumption on Wednesday.

Most Commented