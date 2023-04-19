Cameron Norrie cruises into last 16 of Barcelona Open after beating Pavel Kotov

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

British number one Cameron Norrie cruised into the last 16 of the Barcelona Open with a resounding straight sets win over Russian qualifier Pavel Kotov.

Norrie, seeded seventh, dropped just three games during a dominant display, winning 6-1 6-2 in an hour and 13 minutes.

The world number 13 has already clinched a clay court title this year following his triumph at the Rio Open in February and will hope to go deep into the tournament moving towards the French Open, which begins on May 28, especially with Rafael Nadal absent.

Off to a flyer in Barcelona 💥 Cam Norrie wins 6-1, 6-2 against Pavel Kotov to progress at the @bcnopenbs #BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/2BLdqkncbD — LTA (@the_LTA) April 19, 2023

He will face Italian ninth seed Lorenzo Musetti in the next round.

Dan Evans joined Norrie in the last 16 with an equally convincing win over Matteo Arnaldi.

The British number two was confident in a 6-2 6-3 victory against the Italian, where he broke serve three times.

A tougher test awaits in the next round as he faces Russian Karen Khachanov.

Not to be for Liam Broady in Banja Luka Damir Džumhur takes their match-up 6-3, 6-0#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/NothZkjxnl — LTA (@the_LTA) April 19, 2023

Liam Broady exited the Srpska Open in Bosnia and Herzegovina following a first-round defeat to home favourite Damir Dzumhur.

Wild card entrant Dzumhur triumphed 6-3 6-0 over the British number five in Banja Luka to set up a last-16 tie with veteran Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

Broady saved four break points in the sixth game to keep the match on serve.

But the 29-year-old failed to hold any of his next four service games as 2022 runner-up Dzumhur eased through in just over an hour.