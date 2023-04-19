Memorable European nights for Man City as they reach Champions League semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Memorable European nights for Man City as they reach Champions League semi-final

By Press Association
Manchester City marched on in Europe (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Manchester City marched on in Europe (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Manchester City made it through to the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich sealed a 4-1 aggregate triumph.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five other memorable European evenings for the club.

Man City 2 Real Madrid 1 (City win 4-2 on aggregate) – last 16, August 7, 2020

Manchester City v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – Second Leg – Etihad Stadium
Raheem Sterling celebrates City’s opener (Shaun Botterill/PA)

After a gap of more than five months between the two legs of a pulsating tie due to the coronavirus pandemic, City welcomed Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg and replicated that scoreline in the second meeting.

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus took advantage of Raphael Varane errors to strike either side of a Karim Benzema equaliser as Pep Guardiola’s men eased into the quarter-finals.

Man City 2 Paris St Germain 0 (City win 4-1 on aggregate) – semi-final, May 4, 2021

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Etihad Stadium
Riyad Mahrez’s brace saw City advance to their first Champions League final (Martin Rickett/PA)

Riyad Mahrez struck twice as City reached their first Champions League final with a 2-0 victory over Mauricio Pochettino’s 10-man PSG, the Paris-born winger on target in each half as Guardiola’s side sealed a 4-1 aggregate win.

PSG threw plenty into attack as they attempted to chase the tie in unexpectedly icy conditions but Mahrez’s second just after the hour proved a killer blow, the visitors’ woes compounded by Angel Di Maria’s late dismissal for a petulant stamp on Fernandinho.

Borussia Dortmund 1 Manchester City 2 (City win 4-2 on aggregate) – quarter-final, April 14, 2021

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Signal Iduna Park
Phil Foden scored City’s second of the game and sealed the tie (PA)

City saw off the threat of the in-form Erling Haaland as they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at Signal Iduna Park in the quarter-finals of the 2021 competition.

A superb strike from the outstanding Jude Bellingham, then 17, saw Dortmund level the quarter-final tie on aggregate after 15 minutes of the second leg at Signal Iduna Park.

But City responded in the second half with a penalty from Mahrez and a fine effort from Phil Foden to clinch a 4-2 aggregate triumph.

Man City 2 Villarreal 1 – group game, October 18, 2011

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Manchester City v Villarreal – Etihad Stadium
City won their first Champions League match courtesy of Sergio Aguero’s late strike (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sergio Aguero finally ignited City’s stuttering Champions League campaign with a dramatic late winner against Villarreal securing the club’s first ever victory in the competition.

The Argentina striker tapped home in the third minute of stoppage time, completing the turnaround for Roberto Mancini’s side after a Carlos Marchena own goal had hauled City back on level terms following Cani’s early opener.

Man City 7 RB Leipzig 0 (City win 8-1 on aggregate) – last 16, March 14 2023

Manchester City v Red Bull Leipzig – UEFA Champions League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Etihad Stadium
Erling Haaland celebrates with the match ball after scoring five times (Martin Rickett/PA)

Haaland scored five times – including a first-half hat-trick – with Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne also getting in on the act as City ran riot to power into the last eight 8-1 on aggregate, having been held 1-1 in the opening leg at the Red Bull Arena.

The Norway striker took his tally for the campaign to a staggering 39 from 36 appearances, in the process becoming the youngest player to reach 30 goals in the Champions League, aged 22 years and 236 days.

