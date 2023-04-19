Inter Milan edge out Benfica to set up Champions League clash with AC Milan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Inter Milan edge out Benfica to set up Champions League clash with AC Milan

By Press Association
Lautaro Martinez scored one of Inter’s goals during the draw with Benfica (Luca Bruno/AP)
Lautaro Martinez scored one of Inter’s goals during the draw with Benfica (Luca Bruno/AP)

Inter Milan set up a Champions League semi-final derby with AC Milan, edging Benfica 5-3 on aggregate after a thrilling 3-3 draw in the second leg at the San Siro.

The Italian side carried over a 2-0 lead from the first leg in Lisbon and that result proved critical as Benfica fought hard, scoring twice in the closing minutes to fight back from 3-1 down on the night.

Nicolo Barella, Lautaro Martinez and substitute Joaquin Correa all hit the target for Inter, with Fredrik Aursnes levelling in the first half before Antonio Silva and Petar Musa completed a fine but futile comeback.

Simone Inzaghi’s men now face a tantalising clash against their city rivals in the last four next month, with a place in the Istanbul final up for grabs.

Benfica started brightly, with Inter happy to wait for opportunities to open up on the counter-attack, but it was a moment of quality from Barella that drew first blood for the Serie A outfit.

Having opened the scoring in the first leg, the midfielder repeated the trick with a lovely curling finish into the corner. Edin Dzeko played his part, winning possession to put Benfica under pressure, before Martinez and Barella dovetailed smartly as they worked their way into the penalty area. Barella’s left-footed strike capped the move in style to give his side a three-goal buffer.

Benfica knew they had to find a riposte but could have gone two behind as Alessandro Bastoni and Dzeko both missed presentable headed chances.

Andre Onana sprang into action in the Inter goal to deny Chiquinho from long range and again from a corner, but Benfica found a foothold in the 38th minute to go in at half-time level on the night.

Norwegian midfielder Aursnes was the scorer, nipping in front of Denzel Dumfries to meet a fine cross from Rafa Silva and nod the ball home.

Benfica came out at a good tempo after the break but once again found their wings clipped as Inter regained the lead in the 65th minute. Henrikh Mkhitaryan did well to find a pocket of space in the final third, Federico Dimarco whipped in the cross and Martinez delivered the first-time finish.

Correa stretched the advantage moments after stepping off the bench, bending one past Odysseas Vlachodimos to seemingly put the game to bed. Benfica refused to allow the tie to drift to a conclusion, partially muting the celebrations in the stands.

Antonio Silva made it 3-2 when he headed home Alex Grimaldo’s delivery in the 86th minute before Musa completed the scoring deep in added time. He was the first to react to a deflection in the box, turning and firing past Onana as the Portuguese Liga leaders bowed out of Europe with their fighting spirit intact.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
2
Police at Strawberrybank. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating after a car was torched on Brown Constable Street in Dundee Picture shows; A torched car on Brown Constable Street. Stobswell, Dundee. Supplied by Jimi Simpson Date; 19/04/2023
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days
4
Invercarse Hotel owners Paul Brownlie and Sean Burke at the Dundee hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Invercarse Hotel: New owners make £250,000 of improvements to Dundee establishment
5
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
4
6
Cairncross of Perth is to close after more than 150 years. Image: Indigo PR.
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
2
7
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
8
Dundee painter and lecturer Delia Baillie has died aged 45 after a battle with cancer. Image: Julie Howden
Delia Baillie: Renowned Dundee painter, lecturer and mother-of-two dies after cancer battle aged 45
9
Firefighters in attendance at Balbeggie Primary School
Perthshire school to remain closed after fire
10
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after 'grooming' 14-year-old
MacLeod in action at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Dundee United receive Rory MacLeod 'enquiries' amid Fulham switch stall — but Jim Goodwin…
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison
Owen Bonner was given unpaid work.
Kirkcaldy man convicted of 'abducting' brothers before savage beating is sentenced
United defeated Celtic and the fans started to believe the title was in sight. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United put one hand on title trophy by beating Celtic in 1983 classic
Gary Barlow knew he was guaranteed a brilliant reception when he returned to Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Gary Barlow's surprise show for Dundee superfan led to Take That icon's Caird Hall…
The cHeRries Awards finalists have been revealed. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
cHeRries Awards 2023: Our finalists revealed
Sandy Mitchell heads to Monza in Italy to open his 2023 Euro campaign. Image: McMedia
Lamborghini ace Mitchell makes Pro-class debut at Italy's Temple of Speed
Estate agent Rosie Fraser in her new Broughty Ferry office. Image: Rosie Fraser.
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
Theo Quantick is preparing for the St Andrews film premiere
St Andrews student to premiere first film following help from Oscar-nominated sound man

Editor's Picks

Most Commented