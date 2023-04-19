Ben Wilson joins list of goalscoring keepers after dramatic Coventry equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Wilson joins list of goalscoring keepers after dramatic Coventry equaliser

By Press Association
Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson scored a late goal against Blackburn in the Championship (Martin Rickett/PA)
Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson scored a controversial injury-time goal to steal a 1-1 draw at Blackburn and boost their Championship play-off chances.

Rovers looked to be strengthening their own top-six ambitions after they led through Sam Gallagher’s first-half goal at Ewood Park.

But in the fifth minute of time added on Wilson came forward for a corner and was in the right place at the right time to bundle the ball home, though there were loud appeals for handball that fell on deaf ears.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at other goalscoring keepers.

Peter Schmeichel

Peter Schmeichel scored in a European game for Manchester United
Peter Schmeichel scored in a European game for Manchester United (John Giles/PA)

The Dane scored for Manchester United in 1995 from a set-piece in a UEFA Cup game with Russian side Rotor Volgograd, which preserved the club’s then 40-year unbeaten European home record. He later went on to become the first goalkeeper to score in the Premier League when he bagged for Aston Villa.

Jose Luis Chilavert

Jose Luis Chilavert was a goalscoring threat from between the sticks in an already dangerous Paraguay team
Jose Luis Chilavert was a goalscoring threat from between the sticks in an already dangerous Paraguay team (PA)

Paraguayan Chilavert was well known for his expertise at free-kicks and penalties, and memorably curled home a set-piece against Argentina in 1998. He also became the first keeper to score a hat-trick when he achieved the feat for Velez Sarsfield against Ferro Carril Oeste.

Jimmy Glass

Possibly the most dramatic ‘stopper strike’ ever occurred in May 1999 when, with Carlisle facing relegation from the Football League on the final day of the season and only seconds left on the clock, Glass – on loan from Swindon – went up for a corner and eventually smashed home to seal a 2-1 win over Plymouth – saving the Cumbrians’ league status in the process.

Mart Poom

Sunderland goalkeeper Mart Poom rises to head the equaliser in injury time to claim a draw for Sunderland at his old club Derby
Sunderland goalkeeper Mart Poom rises to head the equaliser in injury time to claim a draw for Sunderland at his old club Derby (PA)

In September 2003, Sunderland’s Mart Poom grabbed a dramatic equaliser against his old club Derby, heading in Sean Thornton’s corner deep in stoppage time.

Paul Robinson