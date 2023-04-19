I don’t think it’s pretty for anyone – Russell Martin on Swansea-Preston brawl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I don’t think it’s pretty for anyone – Russell Martin on Swansea-Preston brawl

By Press Association
Russell Martin’s side won (David Davies/PA)
Russell Martin’s side won (David Davies/PA)

Swansea head coach Russell Martin has described the mass brawl that broke out near the end of his team’s 4-2 win over Preston in the Championship as “carnage”.

At least 30 people – including players, substitutes and coaches from both clubs – were involved in the ugly scenes that erupted near the end of the match when the Swans were leading 3-2.

Punches appeared to be thrown and there was angry shoving and pushing near the two technical areas.

After a five minute delay, referee Oliver Langford showed straight cards to Preston manager Ryan Lowe and Swansea midfielder Joe Allen.

When the game restarted, Joel Piroe scored his second goal of the game to dent Preston’s play-off hopes.

Lowe and Preston refused to attend the scheduled post-match press conference but Swansea boss Martin suggested the trouble was sparked by his opponent.

Martin said: “Ryan pushes Joe and all chaos ensues. The game should be stopped, but it isn’t.

“Ryan pushes Joe and after that it’s carnage. If that doesn’t happen I don’t think any of it happens.

“I am not sure he (Lowe) will come in for a drink. I think he has done a great job there, as he did at Plymouth, so I am not going to judge him on that action because it’s a pressured environment.

“It’s so different, it’s so difficult – it is what it is.”

The trouble started after Swansea substitute Jay Fulton went down injured and the referee did not stop play.

Words were exchanged on the touchline and Allen, who had been substituted, confronted Lowe in front of the visitors’ technical area before the Preston manager appeared to shove the 33-year-old in the chest.

Both Lowe and Martin – who have both previously been shown red cards earlier in the season – were involved as the benches emptied and players and coaches ran to get involved.

Martin added: “I’ve watched it back. I don’t think it’s pretty for anyone.

“Our job as a group of staff is to get players away from it. The situation could have been avoided, twice probably. It is what it is.

“When people are so passionate and care about what they’re doing, sometimes it boils over. I don’t judge anyone for that, but it is a disappointing thing to happen.

“The game probably should have been stopped, Jay Fulton takes a head injury. It can be avoided.”

Swansea led 3-0 at half-time through goals from Piroe, Allen and Harry Darling.

Thomas Cannon and Troy Parrott dragged Preston back into the contest but, after the late drama, Piroe made the game safe in stoppage time.

Defeat left Preston in 11th, two points off the play-off places with three games to play.

