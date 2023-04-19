Noel Hunt feels Andy Carroll’s red card in Reading’s draw with Luton was ‘harsh’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Noel Hunt feels Andy Carroll’s red card in Reading’s draw with Luton was ‘harsh’

By Press Association
Andy Carroll was sent off during Reading’s draw with Luton (David Davies/PA)

Reading interim manager Noel Hunt labelled the dismissal of striker Andy Carroll in the 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw with Luton as “harsh”.

After a drab first half, the highlight of which saw Luton’s Alfie Doughty strike a post, Reading went in front early in the second period through a near-post Carroll header.

Carroll was sent off just five minutes later, after scoring a near-identical goal but with the help of a deliberate handball. He received a second booking of the game and was sent off.

Luton made hard work of finding an equaliser but were rewarded nine minutes from time when top scorer Carlton Morris nodded in his 19th goal of the season.

“I’ve seen the incident back and Andy didn’t mean to handle it,” Hunt said. “If you go for the ball with your head, sometimes you do close your eyes and blink and lose the flight of the ball.

“There’s got to be some kind of common sense here. It’s just harsh. Where are you supposed to put your hands?

“Andy said it was accidental and he’s gutted about it. He’s hurting more than anyone.

“I suppose that we’ve got to be happy with a point at the end. We started the game really brightly and I thought that we controlled the game for the first 15 minutes.

“But then we gave away a few easy balls that caused us to drop off a bit but we addressed that at half-time.

“We went ahead with a great goal and we thought that we’d scored again. But then it got chalked off and we had a man sent off.”

Hunt said that Reading may consider an appeal against Carroll’s red card.

Luton are now guaranteed a top-six slot and manager Rob Edwards said: “It’s an unbelievable achievement and the players deserve all the credit in the world.

“They’re a bit flat in the dressing room after the draw. But after tonight, they should really be celebrating. It’s an amazing achievement.

“Of course we wanted to win the game but Reading are fighting for their lives and I’ve been really impressed with the response that Noel [Hunt] has got.

“They got a point against the best team in the league [Burnley] on Saturday and they set up really well tonight and made it extremely difficult for us.

“When they also went 1-0 up, that made it doubly difficult for us to get anything from the game.

“Overall, I’ve got no complaints and we’re happy with it.

“For a minute, I thought that Carroll’s ‘goal’ had been given. But you could see by our players’ reactions [that it was handball] and the officials got the right decision.”

