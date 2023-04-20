UK Anti-Doping confirms Conor Benn was provisionally suspended last month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

UK Anti-Doping confirms Conor Benn was provisionally suspended last month

By Press Association
Conor Benn was provisionally suspended last month (Yui Mok/PA)
Conor Benn was provisionally suspended last month (Yui Mok/PA)

UK Anti-Doping has confirmed boxer Conor Benn has been charged with an anti-doping violation and provisionally suspended.

Controversy surrounded Benn’s scheduled fight against Chris Eubank Jr in October after it emerged on the eve of the contest that the former had tested positive for the banned female fertility drug clomifene.

The bout was postponed and UKAD has now revealed welterweight Benn, who is unbeaten in 21 professional fights, was provisionally suspended on March 15 and charged on April 3.

Benn responded to media reports on Tuesday on Twitter, saying: “I can’t comment on anything to do with UKAD other than to say that I am in touch with them.

“Someone at the BBBoC or UKAD obviously wanted to create a headline unlike the Khan case where it was kept quiet for 14 months but this is nothing new. I remain free to fight outside the UK.

“This isn’t even about my innocence anymore, it’s all politics. You can’t keep a good man down.”

A UKAD spokesperson said in a statement: “Following a public consultation in late 2020, and having considered the results of that consultation, UKAD’s board decided in February 2021 that UKAD will not routinely publicly disclose the fact that an athlete has been charged or provisionally suspended before a charge has been resolved.

“However, it was also recognised that there might be limited and rare examples where it is appropriate to do so in ‘exceptional circumstances’.

“Following reports in the media and comments made by professional boxer Mr Conor Benn on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, and in exceptional circumstances, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) confirms that Mr Benn was notified and provisionally suspended by UKAD on March 15, 2023 in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules.

“Whilst provisionally suspended, Mr Benn is prohibited from participating in any capacity (or assisting another athlete in any capacity) in a competition, event or activity that is organised, convened, authorised or recognised by the British Boxing Board of Control or any other World Anti-Doping Code-compliant sport.

“UKAD can also confirm that on April 3, 2023 it charged Mr Benn with an Article 2.2 violation for the alleged use of a prohibited substance (clomifene). The charge against Mr Benn is pending and will now follow the results management process in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping rules.”

Conor Benn (right) and Chris Eubank Jr
Conor Benn (right) had been due to fight Chris Eubank Jr (Steven Paston/PA)

Benn reacted on Twitter, saying: “Another day, another attempt to create a headline with my name… I am involved in a confidential procedure and I have respected my confidentiality obligations. Yet each day brings a new leak and a misrepresentation of what’s actually happening.

“There is no news. Being “charged” is a start of a process by which an athlete has to defend themselves. I have not been sanctioned by anyone & I’m not banned from boxing. I remain free to fight in events that are not sanctioned by the BBBoC. I don’t even have a BBBoC licence.”

Robert W Smith, general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control, said in a statement: “The BBBoC relies upon UKAD to ensure that professional boxers comply with the UKAD rules and awaits the outcome of the UKAD process in due course.

“The BBBoC will not be making any further comment at this time.”







