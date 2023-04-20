Everton must change rhetoric of the story and start winning away – Sean Dyche

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Everton must change rhetoric of the story and start winning away – Sean Dyche

By Press Association
Sean Dyche wants to see a mentality shift when Everton play away (Nick Potts/PA)
Sean Dyche wants to see a mentality shift when Everton play away (Nick Potts/PA)

Everton manager Sean Dyche is desperate to change a mentality he believes has contributed to the club’s woeful away form and largely resulted in a second successive relegation battle.

The Toffees have not won away since beating Southampton on October 1 and since then there have been just four draws in 12 matches on the road, with two of those points coming at Nottingham Forest and Chelsea last month.

Nine points from a potential 45 away from home in the current campaign is a continuation of problems from last season, when they won just twice and finished with 10 points from 19 away matches.

It is only their home form, from which they have accrued 18 points from 16 matches, which has prevented them from sinking even further in the table than their current 17th position by virtue of a superior goal difference to Nottingham Forest.

Dyche believes some players have struggled to adapt to the requirements of playing away from the safety of Goodison Park and accepts that needs to change with games remaining at Crystal Palace, fellow strugglers Leicester, Brighton and Wolves.

“It’s a bit different here because I walked into a situation where the record hasn’t been great for a couple of seasons,” said Dyche. “It is more a case of working it out with the players here.

“For sure it’s tactical but it’s also a mentality thing.

“You have players who have to be ready as if it is a home game and deliver like it is a home game.

“Some players find it more tricky than others because of the home support, but generally speaking it’s a mental shift and taking on the challenge.

“The noise has been long enough now that people say ‘They can’t do this away’, ‘they can’t do that away’ so let’s change that story.

“You can’t wait for some magic dust to change it. That’s what I’ve been relaying to the players. let’s change the rhetoric of the story.”

Dyche has looked at all aspects surrounding away matches in terms of training regimes, travel plans, nutrition and even the types of beds his players are sleeping on, but he felt it came down to delivering on the pitch.

“You are trying to look for everything but at the end of the day you can put all that aside because when the whistle blows the mentality has to be right from everyone to be pushing hard to win,” he said.

Everton are boosted by the long-awaited return of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has made just 12 appearances this season and been sidelined with a hamstring issue for more than two months.

His only appearance for Dyche came in his first match in charge after replacing Frank Lampard, but he played in a behind-closed-doors 1-0 friendly defeat against National League North side Chester this week.

“He’ll certainly be in the thinking, without a doubt. The game the other day was all about him, it was basically for the end of a rehab period,” Dyche added.

Everton are the league’s joint-lowest scorers with 24 goals and expectations are huge on their main centre-forward, but Dyche hopes Calvert-Lewin embraces that.

“You put yourself in a bracket of top player for a reason – because of your delivery of performance,” he said.

“You kind of want that, you want that prestige which comes with people going ‘You’re a top player’, so go and enjoy that.

“I don’t think there is any other pressure, there’s certainly no pressure from me other than him to get fit and join in what we’re trying to achieve.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Flight school Tayside Aviation is based at Dundee Airport. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee flight school Tayside Aviation enters administration with 22 job losses
2
Thomas Dolan admitted child sex assault. Image: Facebook.
Dundee child molester sprints from court amid anger over sentencing
3
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man, 47, dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
4
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison
5
Mateusz Piotr Jazdzewski inside his new café.
Blairgowrie teen uses earnings from age of 12 to open town’s first evening café
6
Demolition of the Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy. Image: Andy Lafferty
New images show Postings Shopping Centre disappearing from Kirkcaldy skyline
7
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee kid training with English Premier League side Southampton
8
The car was taken from Oakfield Street in Kelty. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee student’s ‘nightmare’ as £10k car stolen from Fife home
9
Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes.
Glenrothes trampoline park confirm they will remain open as retailer eyes move
10
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old

More from The Courier

Everton must change rhetoric of the story and start winning away – Sean Dyche
Pitlochry branded country's 'most unwelcoming town' as signs installed to deter campervan parking
Insulation and wires were left exposed in the lobby of Elders Court. Image: DC Thomson/Christian Refsahl Jensen
Council admits leaving Dundee multi in 'unacceptable' state as wires and insulation exposed
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
Perth saxophonist John 'MAN' Whyte
Concern grows for missing 79-year-old Perth saxophonist
DETROIT, MI/USA - JANUARY 15, 2019 Subaru Forrester Sport SUV at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS).; Shutterstock ID 1294574896; purchase_order: ; job:
Car stolen from layby on Tealing Road whilst owner walking dogs
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end 'five weeks…
Dylan Easton features four times in the Raith Rovers goal of the season competition. Image: SNS.
The stats behind Dylan Easton's FOUR goal of the season contenders for Raith Rovers
Eilish McColgan, of Great Britain, runs to win the bronze medal in the Women's 5000 at the European Championships in Munich. Image: AP
Dundee star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon after 'final crack in the…
King Charles III and the Queen Consort. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Am I entitled to King's Coronation bank holiday? Dundee expert offers advice
Arbroath star Scott Stewart would love to stay in the Championship. Image: David Young / Shutterstock
Scott Stewart feels like a battered Smokie as he puts his head where it…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented