Maintain the focus – Lee Johnson happy Hibernian have fate in their own hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Maintain the focus – Lee Johnson happy Hibernian have fate in their own hands

By Press Association
Lee Johnson is eyeing a European place (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lee Johnson is eyeing a European place (Steve Welsh/PA)

Lee Johnson has called on Hibernian to replicate the intensity levels of last weekend’s Edinburgh derby victory as they try to prove they have “progressed” this season by sealing their place in the top six of the cinch Premiership.

A spirited 1-0 victory over city rivals Hearts means the Easter Road side can head to St Johnstone for their final pre-split fixture this Saturday knowing their fate is in their own hands.

As long as Hibs’ result in Perth is not bettered by that of seventh-place Livingston away to Dundee United, the Edinburgh side will play out the campaign in the top six and keep alive their prospects of competing in Europe next season.

“I’m always looking forward to it,” said Johnson when asked how he was viewing a potentially tense weekend. “I was looking forward to last weekend as well.

“We’ve got to be positive about this. We’re not going into it with any fear. It’s quite clear what we need.

“We need three points to secure top six, but we also need three points to do more than that, to get closer to particularly Aberdeen who are in third.

“Maintain the focus, really, is the message in its simplest form. There’s always a risk of the performance levels dropping after the Lord Mayor’s Show.

“The challenge is to see us perform in that way consistently. It’s about attitude, behaviour, forward-thinking, front-foot mentality. It doesn’t matter who we play that’s the type of performance we want to see.”

Johnson admits his first season at Easter Road has been “topsy-turvy” although Hibs currently have five points more than they did at the same stage last term, when they finished in the bottom six.

“It would demonstrate progression if we were to get into the top six,” said the manager. “It would demonstrate that players have now settled into the division after a big turnaround.

“We’re not the finished article by any stretch of the imagination. That consistency has to be there, a lot of teams have struggled with it this year. But we believe we can build on the positives we’ve got.”

Asked if making the top six would represent a success for Hibs in his first season, Johnson said he would prefer to go a step further and secure a European spot.

“Top five, I feel, would be a success,” he said. “I want to win things. I’m disappointed we got knocked out of both cups as early as we did. That won’t happen next year, there’s no doubt about that, because we know a lot more about it.

“There are signs there now, I can smell it. I understand what a successful club feels like, looks like, smells like and I see a lot of those positive signs here.

“Moving forward we’ve just got to keep making good and better decisions all the time, and results will come to us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Flight school Tayside Aviation is based at Dundee Airport. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee flight school Tayside Aviation enters administration with 22 job losses
2
Thomas Dolan admitted child sex assault. Image: Facebook.
Dundee child molester sprints from court amid anger over sentencing
3
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man, 47, dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
4
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison
5
Mateusz Piotr Jazdzewski inside his new café.
Blairgowrie teen uses earnings from age of 12 to open town’s first evening café
6
Demolition of the Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy. Image: Andy Lafferty
New images show Postings Shopping Centre disappearing from Kirkcaldy skyline
7
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee kid training with English Premier League side Southampton
8
The car was taken from Oakfield Street in Kelty. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee student’s ‘nightmare’ as £10k car stolen from Fife home
9
Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes.
Glenrothes trampoline park confirm they will remain open as retailer eyes move
10
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old

More from The Courier

The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country's 'most unwelcoming town' as signs installed to deter campervan parking
Insulation and wires were left exposed in the lobby of Elders Court. Image: DC Thomson/Christian Refsahl Jensen
Council admits leaving Dundee multi in 'unacceptable' state as wires and insulation exposed
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
Perth saxophonist John 'MAN' Whyte
Concern grows for missing 79-year-old Perth saxophonist
A white Subaru Forrester
Car stolen from layby on Tealing Road whilst owner walking dogs
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end 'five weeks…
Dylan Easton features four times in the Raith Rovers goal of the season competition. Image: SNS.
The stats behind Dylan Easton's FOUR goal of the season contenders for Raith Rovers
Eilish McColgan, of Great Britain, runs to win the bronze medal in the Women's 5000 at the European Championships in Munich. Image: AP
Dundee star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon after 'final crack in the…
King Charles III and the Queen Consort. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Am I entitled to King's Coronation bank holiday? Dundee expert offers advice
Arbroath star Scott Stewart would love to stay in the Championship. Image: David Young / Shutterstock
Scott Stewart feels like a battered Smokie as he puts his head where it…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented