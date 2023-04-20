We’re still in scrap – Gary O’Neil won’t rest until Cherries pick up more points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

We’re still in scrap – Gary O’Neil won’t rest until Cherries pick up more points

By Press Association
Gary O’Neil’s Bournemouth have 33 points, putting them six clear of the relegation zone (Steven Paston/PA)
Gary O’Neil’s Bournemouth have 33 points, putting them six clear of the relegation zone (Steven Paston/PA)

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil has stressed his in-form side will need to add more points to their current tally to secure Premier League survival.

Having won three of their last four matches, and each of their last two, the Cherries have 33 points, putting them six clear of the relegation zone in 14th place with seven fixtures of the campaign remaining.

O’Neil, who saw his men triumph 1-0 at Leicester and then 3-2 at Tottenham in the last two outings, told a press conference ahead of Sunday’s home clash with West Ham: “My full focus is just trying to win the next game.

“Whether it’s three on the trot or not, it doesn’t make any difference. We definitely need more points, 33 won’t be enough. We’re as we were two weeks ago before we beat Leicester and Tottenham.

“We’re just desperate to add another three. Nothing has changed or switched. We understand that we’re still in a scrap to make sure we’re in this division next season.

“This week is going to be a big one for us and it starts on Sunday where three points would give us another step towards achieving what we set out to.”

After the clash with a West Ham outfit currently lying one place and two points below them, Bournemouth then go to bottom side Southampton next Thursday, before hosting 16th-placed Leeds three days later.

The Tottenham match saw Matias Vina, who joined from Roma in January on an initial loan deal, make an impressive impact on his maiden Bournemouth start, opening his account for the club with a fine effort late in the first half to make it 1-1.

He subsequently came off injured early in the second period, and O’Neil said: “Matias Vina has done a couple of light days work after the bang on his back.

“We’re hopeful that he’ll be a part of the matchday squad on Sunday, but we’ll wait and see.

“Ryan Fredericks will still be out, Junior Stanislas will also be missing as well. Hamed Traore won’t be available for the first game next week definitely. Apart from that, the squad is in a quite similar place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Dolan admitted child sex assault. Image: Facebook.
Dundee child molester sprints from court amid anger over sentencing
2
Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes.
Glenrothes trampoline park confirm they will remain open as retailer eyes move
3
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Major retail development at BCA site in Kinross Picture shows; BCA site Kinross . Kinross . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/04/2023
‘Talks held with retail giants’ over major development planned for Kinross
4
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee kid training with English Premier League side Southampton
5
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six in court after Kirkcaldy industrial estate police raid
6
Maddie, a Shar Pei.
Dundee family devastated after dog killed on A90
7
Mateusz Piotr Jazdzewski inside his new café.
Blairgowrie teen uses earnings from age of 12 to open town’s first evening café
8
Estate agent Rosie Fraser in her new Broughty Ferry office.
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
9
Pupils at Morgan Academy breaking their fast.
Our best pictures from Morgan Academy’s first Iftar party for the end of Ramadan
10
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old

More from The Courier

Steven MacLean will do things his way. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean: 'People might ask what's going to change but…
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
bride kneeling beside fluffy dog.
LYNNE HOGGAN: How a Crieff bride and her dancing dog turned me into a…
Gary O’Neil’s Bournemouth have 33 points, putting them six clear of the relegation zone (Steven Paston/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hot property and window smash stramash
Gayle meets cute kittens at the upgraded Cats Protection Centre in Arbroath. Picture by Paul Reid.
Cat lovers ahoy! Could you rehome a cute kitten or marvellous moggie from new…
CR0042292, Sheanne Mulholland, Broughty Ferry. Regal Cinema Demolition Picture shows; Workers at the Regal Cinema on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry which is to be demolished, despite what appeared to be workmen replacing the roof today Wednesdayday 19th April, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Demolition of the old Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry marks end of an era
Simon Hewitt, principal of Dundee and Angus College.
Job cuts at Dundee and Angus College amid £2.5m black hole
Scott McGill and Ian Murray
Rovers boss Ian Murray sets Scott McGill time frame after Hearts manager change and…
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
Glasgow High Court
Teenage 'hide and seek' sex attacker choked nine-year-old victim until unconscious in Fife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented