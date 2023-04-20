UK Anti-Doping’s handling of Conor Benn frustrates promoter Eddie Hearn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK Anti-Doping’s handling of Conor Benn frustrates promoter Eddie Hearn

By Press Association
Conor Benn has been provisionally suspended and charged by UKAD (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Conor Benn has been provisionally suspended and charged by UKAD (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Eddie Hearn criticised what he perceives as double standards from UK Anti-Doping over its handling of the Conor Benn and Amir Khan failed drug tests, adding the entire process “stinks”.

Benn twice tested positive for the banned testosterone-boosting drug clomifene in the build-up to a 157lb catchweight bout against Chris Eubank Jr, leading to the contest being scrapped in fight week.

While Benn has vociferously protested his innocence since then, UKAD revealed the British welterweight was last month provisionally suspended and two and a half weeks ago charged him with a doping offence.

Conor Benn, right, and Chris Eubank Jr
Conor Benn, right, had been due to fight Chris Eubank Jr (Steven Paston/PA)

Public knowledge concerning Khan’s failed test in February 2022 only came to light once UKAD handed down a two-year ban earlier this month, with the now-retired fighter cleared of intentional doping.

Hearn, Benn’s promoter, said: “UKAD and the British Boxing Board of Control procedure is apparently confidential, so much so that Amir Khan failed a drugs test and no one knew about it for 14 months until conclusion.

“I’m coming out of press conferences and being told by the media what is happening about reports of suspensions and bans. I’ve not been notified or told anything of this. It is the most bizarre situation I’ve ever been involved in.

“Conor Benn, in my opinion, is not being treated the same way as other fighters. It’s a big mess and something doesn’t make sense. We have to go through the process, but the whole thing stinks.”

Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin – Press Conference – Nobu Hotel London Portman Square
Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn has criticised the handling of the matter by UKAD and the British Boxing Board of Control (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Doping inquiries are normally kept private until a resolution is reached but Benn has been under the spotlight since it was disclosed two voluntary tests had found trace amounts of clomifene, while earlier this week he said he was “in touch” with UKAD.

A UKAD spokesperson said on Thursday: “Following reports in the media and comments made by professional boxer Mr Conor Benn on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, and in exceptional circumstances, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) confirms that Mr Benn was notified and provisionally suspended by UKAD on March 15, 2023 in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules.

“Whilst provisionally suspended, Mr Benn is prohibited from participating in any capacity (or assisting another athlete in any capacity) in a competition, event or activity that is organised, convened, authorised or recognised by the British Boxing Board of Control or any other World Anti-Doping Code-compliant sport.

“UKAD can also confirm that on April 3, 2023 it charged Mr Benn with an Article 2.2 violation for the alleged use of a prohibited substance (clomifene). The charge against Mr Benn is pending.”

Despite relinquishing his BBBofC licence, Benn (21-0, 14KOs) was planning a comeback this summer outside of the UK with Eubank Jr, Kell Brook and Manny Pacquiao touted as opponents.

Following UKAD’s announcement, Benn said on Twitter: “I remain free to fight in events that are not sanctioned by the BBBoC.”

In February the WBC accepted there was “no conclusive evidence that Benn engaged in intentional or knowing ingestion” of clomifene, banned in and out of competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

A “highly elevated consumption of eggs” was considered a “reasonable explanation” although Benn disputed the claim after his team submitted its findings to the sanctioning body and which have now also been passed on to UKAD.

Hearn added: “The document and the report has been shared with UKAD, which is a positive thing. He (Benn) has shared it with WBC who have cleared him and reinstated him in the rankings.

“Now he has to go through the UKAD situation, and who knows how long it’s going to take?”

