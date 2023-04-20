New deal for 35-year-old Jonny Hayes a ‘no-brainer’ says Aberdeen boss

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson described the decision to hand Jonny Hayes a new contract a “no-brainer” as he revealed the 35-year-old was still the best runner at the club.

The Irish winger has signed on for next season, which will be his 10th at Pittodrie over two spells either side of a stint with Celtic.

The versatile former Inverness player has played 31 games this season and started the last four, all of which the Dons have won.

Robson said: “He is a terrific kid. You always need to have good professionals and leaders in your dressing room to show the way.

“He trains every day and his numbers are still the best in the club, his high-intensity running and speed.

“He looks after himself, he is a positive person about the building and he still loves playing and wants to play. I think it’s a no-brainer.

“He is still capable of playing some of his best football, I think we have seen that. For me it was a no-brainer, a person who really loves the club, wants to do well for the club, and is an important player in the team at the moment and hopefully next season.”

Hayes will continue coaching in the youth academy as part of the deal.

“From a personal point of view I still feel as good as I have for the last few years so I’m happy to secure another year at the club,” the Republic of Ireland international said.

“The team is doing well at the moment and that’s the most important thing. The staff are working really hard behind the scenes, and I do believe if we keep moving in the right direction we can achieve a lot together.”