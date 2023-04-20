Rodri turns attention to Sheffield United as Man City’s treble bid rolls on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rodri turns attention to Sheffield United as Man City’s treble bid rolls on

By Press Association
Rodri is celebrating Manchester City’s triumph over Real Madrid
Rodri is celebrating Manchester City's triumph over Real Madrid

Rodri hopes Manchester City’s Champions League defeat of Bayern Munich marks another step along the road to the treble.

City finished off the German giants in their quarter-final tie on Wednesday as they claimed a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena to progress 4-1 on aggregate.

Their success took them through to a semi-final clash against Real Madrid but before they can think about avenging last year’s loss at the same stage, they have pressing matters in other competitions.

Saturday sees Pep Guardiola’s side take on Sheffield United for a place in the FA Cup final and then they host Arsenal in a crunch top-of-the-table Premier League clash four days later.

Should they come through both, the dream of scooping three trophies will be very much alive.

“That is what we work for,” said the midfielder when asked about the triple aim. “It’s a long way but the mentality is the next game.

“We have the FA Cup, which is very important for the club and for me. It’d be the first time I won it. We have a good rival in Sheffield (United).”

City have hit form coming into the business end of the season after an inconsistent first half of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola
Guardiola’s side have launched a strong charge after lacking consistency earlier in the season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Prior to Wednesday’s encounter, Pep Guardiola’s side had won 10 successive games in all competitions.

It is a far cry from their results either side of the World Cup when they won only four of eight games and lost three.

Guardiola described City as a “happy flowers” team after one frustrating performance – essentially saying they were not fully focused – while for Rodri the low point was a draw at struggling Nottingham Forest in February.

The Spain international said: “We identified the fact that we needed to punish our rivals.

“The quality of the performance was there, we were playing good, but weren’t as consistent as we are now.

City rue a missed chance against Nottingham Forest
City endured a frustrating afternoon at Nottingham Forest (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Now we know that if we want to achieve everything then every game is a final and we have to win. It’s not enough to play good, you need to punish (opponents).

“I remember the game in Nottingham, these kind of games cannot happen. That is where we have improved. You’ve seen in the last months that almost every chance we score.

“Sometimes when you have bad news or bad moments, it can make you grow. From that moment we switched on.”

City faced a barrage of pressure in the first half in Munich as Bayern attempted to turn around the tie.

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring against Bayern Munich
Haaland scored City’s goal in Munich (Adam Davy/PA)

The matter was finally put beyond all doubt by Erling Haaland as he netted his 48th goal of an astonishing campaign in the 57th minute, making amends for an earlier penalty miss.

Joshua Kimmich pulled one back with a late spot-kick but City had long since booked a last-four date with holders and 14-time champions Real Madrid.

Rodri is looking forward to the rematch.

He said: “Always when you have a big defeat you learn, you have more experience. The team is going to give its best and try to make it different.”

