Tottenham’s Fabio Paratici loses appeal against 30-month suspension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tottenham’s Fabio Paratici loses appeal against 30-month suspension

By Press Association
There was bad news for Fabio Paratici on Thursday (PA)
There was bad news for Fabio Paratici on Thursday (PA)

Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici has lost his appeal against a 30-month ban.

A day after the appeal hearing was heard by the Sports Guarantee Panel at the Italian National Olympic Committee, a decision was announced on Thursday afternoon.

The panel accepted Juventus’ appeal against their 15-point deduction for allegations of false accounting and have ordered a new trial to take place by the FIGC Court of Appeal.

Tottenham Hotspur Training – Monday October 3rd
Fabio Paratici saw his appeal rejected (Joe Giddens/PA)

Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti and Enrico Vellano were also successful in appealing against their charges but Paratici, Andrea Agnelli and Federico Cherubini had their appeals rejected.

It will be a blow to Paratici, who was hit with a two-and-a-half-year suspension from working in Italian football on January 20 by the FIGC Court of Appeal for his involvement in the capital gains violations brought against his old club Juventus, who were given a 15-point deduction at the time.

An appeal was launched but in the meantime FIFA last month extended Paratici’s ban globally and the Italian took an immediate leave of absence from his duties at Spurs on March 31.

Wednesday saw an appeal hearing take place at CONI headquarters in Rome in front of the Sports Guarantee Panel chaired by Gabriella Palmieri Sandulli.

After almost three hours of evidence, the hearing concluded at 4.15pm (BST) and a council chamber was called but a final decision on the appeal was pushed back until Thursday.

CONI prosecutor general of sport Ugo Taucer had suggested during the hearing that a new trial could occur, saying: “I actually fear that there is an unfoundedness with respect to the points awarded to the team and there is a lack of reasons that should be evaluated in a new judgement.”

Juventus v Chelsea – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Allianz Stadium
There was good news on Friday for Juventus (PA)

Yet while Juventus have seen their 15-point deduction wiped clear and a new trial ordered, Paratici’s ban appears to remain.

It could take up to a month for the official reasons for the final outcome to be presented to FIGC Court of Appeals, who will now aim to hold another trial in late May to decide Juventus’ fate.

Paratici had been drawing up a list of candidates to replace Antonio Conte before he temporarily stepped away from his role last month.

Spurs have played three times since Conte left the club on March 26 with a draw at Everton followed by a controversial victory over Brighton before last weekend saw them lose 3-2 at home to Bournemouth.

It dented Tottenham’s top-four hopes and has increased the scrutiny on acting head coach Cristian Stellini, who faces a crunch week with games against Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Stellini can expect to face further questions about Paratici in his press conference on Friday with the future of the Italian director uncertain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Dolan admitted child sex assault. Image: Facebook.
Dundee child molester sprints from court amid anger over sentencing
2
Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes.
Glenrothes trampoline park confirm they will remain open as retailer eyes move
3
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Major retail development at BCA site in Kinross Picture shows; BCA site Kinross . Kinross . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/04/2023
‘Talks held with retail giants’ over major development planned for Kinross
4
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee kid training with English Premier League side Southampton
5
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six in court after Kirkcaldy industrial estate police raid
6
Maddie, a Shar Pei.
Dundee family devastated after dog killed on A90
7
Mateusz Piotr Jazdzewski inside his new café.
Blairgowrie teen uses earnings from age of 12 to open town’s first evening café
8
Estate agent Rosie Fraser in her new Broughty Ferry office.
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
9
Pupils at Morgan Academy breaking their fast.
Our best pictures from Morgan Academy’s first Iftar party for the end of Ramadan
10
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old

More from The Courier

Steven MacLean will do things his way. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean: 'People might ask what's going to change but…
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
bride kneeling beside fluffy dog.
LYNNE HOGGAN: How a Crieff bride and her dancing dog turned me into a…
There was bad news for Fabio Paratici on Thursday (PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hot property and window smash stramash
Gayle meets cute kittens at the upgraded Cats Protection Centre in Arbroath. Picture by Paul Reid.
Cat lovers ahoy! Could you rehome a cute kitten or marvellous moggie from new…
CR0042292, Sheanne Mulholland, Broughty Ferry. Regal Cinema Demolition Picture shows; Workers at the Regal Cinema on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry which is to be demolished, despite what appeared to be workmen replacing the roof today Wednesdayday 19th April, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Demolition of the old Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry marks end of an era
Simon Hewitt, principal of Dundee and Angus College.
Job cuts at Dundee and Angus College amid £2.5m black hole
Scott McGill and Ian Murray
Rovers boss Ian Murray sets Scott McGill time frame after Hearts manager change and…
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
Glasgow High Court
Teenage 'hide and seek' sex attacker choked nine-year-old victim until unconscious in Fife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented