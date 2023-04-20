Love Island star Jacques O’Neill ready to start grafting for Castleford again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Love Island star Jacques O’Neill ready to start grafting for Castleford again

By Press Association
Former Love Island contestant Jacques O’Neill has rejoined Castleford (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former Love Island contestant Jacques O’Neill has rejoined Castleford (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jacques O’Neill will return to Castleford next month after quitting the club last year in order to become a contestant on the ITV reality show Love Island.

The 23-year-old, who came through the club’s academy and made 29 appearances prior to his departure, has re-signed an initial deal until the end of the current season.

O’Neill left the ITV show prematurely citing struggles with his mental health, and he paid tribute to the club and their fans for helping him through the subsequent period.

Castleford Tigers v Catalan Dragons – Betfred Super League – Emerald Headingley Stadium
Jacques O’Neill, left, has re-signed for Castleford (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The support from the Cas fans when I left the show was absolutely massive to me,” said O’Neill.

“When I came down to The Jungle for the first time and everyone was there supporting me, it meant so much.

“I just can’t wait to be back playing the sport I love again and being back around the ground with the boys.

Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils – Betfred Super League – The Mend-A-Hose Jungle
Jacques O’Neill is relishing the prospect of returning to The Jungle (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Hopefully, in the near future, I’ll be back playing competitive rugby again because it’s been what I’ve been thinking about doing since I came out of Love Island.

“I’ve always wanted to play rugby again; it’s never been the case that I didn’t want to come back to it. It’s what I’ve loved doing since I was a child.”

Castleford, who this week appointed Andy Last as the permanent successor to former head coach Lee Radford, were given first refusal on re-signing O’Neill following his departure.

O’Neill struggled on the programme before making the decision to leave, telling fellow contestants that he wanted to “get home and be myself again”.

Last said: “He’s a player who I’ve spent a little bit of time with before his appearance on Love Island.

“He’s a bubbly character and he’s got qualities that I like in a player so I’m looking forward to having Jacques on board.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Dolan admitted child sex assault. Image: Facebook.
Dundee child molester sprints from court amid anger over sentencing
2
Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes.
Glenrothes trampoline park confirm they will remain open as retailer eyes move
3
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Major retail development at BCA site in Kinross Picture shows; BCA site Kinross . Kinross . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/04/2023
‘Talks held with retail giants’ over major development planned for Kinross
4
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee kid training with English Premier League side Southampton
5
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six in court after Kirkcaldy industrial estate police raid
6
Maddie, a Shar Pei.
Dundee family devastated after dog killed on A90
7
Mateusz Piotr Jazdzewski inside his new café.
Blairgowrie teen uses earnings from age of 12 to open town’s first evening café
8
Estate agent Rosie Fraser in her new Broughty Ferry office.
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
9
Pupils at Morgan Academy breaking their fast.
Our best pictures from Morgan Academy’s first Iftar party for the end of Ramadan
10
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old

More from The Courier

Steven MacLean will do things his way. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean: 'People might ask what's going to change but…
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
bride kneeling beside fluffy dog.
LYNNE HOGGAN: How a Crieff bride and her dancing dog turned me into a…
Former Love Island contestant Jacques O’Neill has rejoined Castleford (Mike Egerton/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hot property and window smash stramash
Gayle meets cute kittens at the upgraded Cats Protection Centre in Arbroath. Picture by Paul Reid.
Cat lovers ahoy! Could you rehome a cute kitten or marvellous moggie from new…
CR0042292, Sheanne Mulholland, Broughty Ferry. Regal Cinema Demolition Picture shows; Workers at the Regal Cinema on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry which is to be demolished, despite what appeared to be workmen replacing the roof today Wednesdayday 19th April, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Demolition of the old Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry marks end of an era
Simon Hewitt, principal of Dundee and Angus College.
Job cuts at Dundee and Angus College amid £2.5m black hole
Scott McGill and Ian Murray
Rovers boss Ian Murray sets Scott McGill time frame after Hearts manager change and…
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
Glasgow High Court
Teenage 'hide and seek' sex attacker choked nine-year-old victim until unconscious in Fife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented