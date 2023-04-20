David Brooks reveals how his road to recovery has been a gruelling one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Brooks reveals how his road to recovery has been a gruelling one

By Press Association
Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has revealed details of his battle to resume his playing career (John Walton/PA)
Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has revealed details of his battle to resume his playing career (John Walton/PA)

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has revealed how his treatment for cancer left him struggling to get up the stairs as he battled his way back to fitness.

The 25-year-old Wales international made a welcome return to competitive action against Aston Villa last month, having last featured in a game in September 2021, shortly after which he was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma.

Brooks revealed he was cancer-free last May, but his fight for a full recovery continued.

The midfielder revealed during an in-depth interview published by Bournemouth club media of how the chemotherapy treatment had taken its toll as he looked to make a return to his playing career.

Brooks received his diagnosis in October 2021 when he was on international duty with Wales ahead of World Cup qualifiers, following blood tests and a biopsy after he had asked for some paracetamol to help him sleep, with night sweats and some weight loss.

“The first conversation we had, it was all positive but at the end of the day, they’re medical professionals and have a duty to tell me about the risks and the possible outcomes,” Brooks said.

“With Hodgkin’s lymphoma, over half of people have six months of chemotherapy and it’s done but there’s a percentage that don’t get the good news at the end and you have to be prepared if that news comes.”

Brooks, supported by his partner Flora and family, revealed how chemotherapy had made him “feel horrendous” and unable to get out of bed for the next week.

The news of being given the all-clear was made public by Brooks on the same day the Cherries secured promotion back to the Premier League and he was able to join celebrations at the Vitality Stadium.

The fight for a return to fitness, though, would take more of a toll on his body, with his recovery then suffering a setback through a hamstring injury.

“I had six months of doing absolutely nothing – I could barely walk going up and down the stairs, I was absolutely knackered. I was basically sleeping and doing nothing,” Brooks recalled.

“I had lost six or seven kilos to go down to 65kg, which is ridiculously low, and after treatment, I think I was 86kg.

“With all the steroids and all the food I’d been eating, I needed to shift all that weight and add muscle before I could even think about being back on the football pitch again.

“I’d done three months of hard work and got to a situation where I’d been close to a matchday squad. I played in a development squad game and my hamstring just popped.

“I’d never had a muscle injury before. Every expert was telling me to take it slow and there were still going to be effects from the chemo.

“It dawned on me that my body might not be the same and I might not be able to do what I’ve dreamt all my life to do, which was a difficult thought.

“However, I never stopped trying and thankfully my body pulled itself together.

“Now I just want to be as fit as possible whenever I’m called upon and that’s all part of the process. Just get as fit as I can and play as many games as possible.”

