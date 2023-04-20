5 other dismal European nights for Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 other dismal European nights for Manchester United

By Press Association
United had some bad nights in Europe under Sir Alex Ferguson (PA)
United had some bad nights in Europe under Sir Alex Ferguson (PA)

Manchester United had a bad night in Europe on Thursday night.

Their hopes of winning the Europa League ended with a 3-0 quarter-final second leg loss to Sevilla in Spain.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five other nights to forget for United in Europe.

Sporting Lisbon 5 Man Utd 0 (Sporting won 6-4 on aggregate) – Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-final, March 18 1964

European Cup Winners Cup – Quarter Final First Leg – Manchester United v Sporting Lisbon – Old Trafford
Denis Law’s goal had helped give United a commanding advantage over Sporting but it disappeared in Portugal (PA)

United appeared to be in command of their quarter-final against Sporting after winning 4-1 at Old Trafford in the home leg. But a side including the holy trinity of George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton were taught some tough lessons in Portugal as they were beaten 5-0 by the eventual winners to crash out of the tournament.

Man Utd 0 Fenerbahce 1 – Champions League group stage, October 30 1996

Man Untd v Fenerbahce 6
Elvir Bolic’s goal stunned Old Trafford as Manchester United lost to Fenerbahce (John Giles/PA)

United had never been beaten in European competition at Old Trafford going into this fixture, a run of 56 matches dating back to 1956. Few would have backed Fenerbahce to be the ones to end that proud record, but Turkey was emerging as a football power and there was no better illustration than the victory delivered by Elvir Bolic’s goal – another blow for Sir Alex Ferguson’s side after losing consecutive league game 5-0 and 6-3 to Newcastle and Southampton.

Zalaegerszeg 1 Man Utd 0 – Champions League preliminary round first leg, August 14 2002

In 2001/02, United failed to finish in the top two for the first time in the Premier League. That forced them into the Champions League qualifiers, and they were handed a scare when they travelled to Hungary and suffered a shock to defeat to their little known hosts thanks to Bela Koplarovic’s last-minute goal. United would win the second leg 5-0 but this was still a humbling night in the club’s history.

Basel 2 Man Utd 1 – Champions League group stage, December 7 2011

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Group C – Manchester United v FC Basle – Old Trafford
Marco Stroller, left, got one of Basel’s two goals when they dumped United out of the Champions League in 2011 (Nick Potts/PA)

United should have made light work of a Champions League group that paired them with Basel, Benfica and Otelul Galati. But after drawing three of their first five games they went to Switzerland needing a win. Instead goals from Marco Streller and Alexander Frei put Basel in command, and Phil Jones’ late consolation effort could not prevent only United’s second group stage exit since the mid-1990s.

FC Midtjylland 2 Man Utd 1, Europa League Round of 32 first leg, February 18 2016

Manchester United v FC Midtjylland – UEFA Europa League – Round of 32 – Second Leg – Old Trafford
Louis van Gaal’s side lost away to FC Midtjylland before turning the tie around at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

There were mitigating circumstances for this one. Injuries compelled Louis van Gaal to field a back four of Donald Love, Paddy McNair, Chris Smalling and Daley Blind, but even so, this result still hurt. Even more so given that United had taken the lead through Memphis Depay before goals from Pione Sisto and Paul Onuachu gave the Danish club a night to remember.


