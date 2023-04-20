Erik ten Hag not happy with Man United’s ‘unacceptable’ lack of fight and desire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erik ten Hag not happy with Man United’s ‘unacceptable’ lack of fight and desire

By Press Association
Erik ten Hag (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Erik ten Hag (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United let the fans down with their “unacceptable” lack of fight and desire in Thursday’s humiliating Europa League exit to Sevilla.

Last week the Red Devils threw away a commanding quarter-final lead as late Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire own goals saw the first leg end in a chaotic 2-2 draw.

But United wilted rather than rallied in the return leg in Spain, falling to an embarrassing 3-0 loss as Ten Hag’s side bowed out of the Europa League 5-2 on aggregate.

Youssef En-Nesyri capitalised on an early Harry Maguire mistake on Thursday and, after Loic Bade’s header, punished David De Gea’s slip in a chastening defeat.

Put to Ten Hag that Sevilla appeared more up for the game than his team, he said: “I have to acknowledge (that). It’s the truth.

“It’s hard, it’s tough, but it’s the truth. It can’t be and it’s unacceptable, but I think we showed in the past we can quickly bounce back.

Manchester United players were left dejected after defeat to Sevilla
Manchester United players were left dejected after defeat to Sevilla (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“We did it between games many times this season but what we have to learn is to start games better, with more desire, more composure on the ball and when you get the setback you have to deal with it and carry on.”

United’s Europa League exit will be compounded if they put in a similar performance against Brighton in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.

Ten Hag’s side lost at home to the Seagulls in his first game in charge and knows he has a big job to lift them for Wembley.

“I already started,” he said. “We lift them and we have to pick them up.

“But also we have to face that we let ourselves down, we let the fans down and if you want to win trophies, if you want to be successful, you need other character.”

The Sevilla loss is bracketed alongside other chastening defeats, from the 4-0 loss at Brentford and 6-3 shellacking at Manchester City to being beaten 7-0 at Liverpool.

Asked if going from highs to such lows shows the team has a lot to learn, Ten Hag said: “Yes, it’s the truth that we have to be better.

“It’s not about playing skills. No, it is about character, so be composed, desire and passion.

Erik ten Hag has urged Manchester United to bounce back against Brighton
Erik ten Hag has urged Manchester United to bounce back against Brighton (PA)

“They had more willingness to win. It can’t be and I think it’s unacceptable.

“After City, after Liverpool, after Brentford, and every time we bounce back.

“So in that perspective this team has character so have very good mental skills but in some occasions we are not there.

“I think we have to accept that now but it’s unacceptable because everyone can see the demands and standard has to be higher in a club as Manchester United.”

