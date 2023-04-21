Stevie May not surprised ‘intense’ Steven MacLean is trying out management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stevie May not surprised ‘intense’ Steven MacLean is trying out management

By Press Association
Stevie May and Steven MacLean are former Saints team-mates (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Stevie May and Steven MacLean are former Saints team-mates (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Stevie May is not surprised to see his “intense” former strike partner Steven MacLean dipping his toe into management after he was handed the reins at St Johnstone on an interim basis.

The 40-year-old stepped up from his role as assistant following the sacking of Callum Davidson last Sunday and will take charge of the Perth side for the first time in Saturday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Hibernian.

May and MacLean formed a prolific partnership in attack under Tommy Wright in the 2013-14 campaign and were influential as Saints won the Scottish Cup for the first time in their history.

The younger of the duo, who is still a key man for the McDiarmid Park outfit, believes his old colleague is well equipped to help the team get back on track and ease their growing relegation concerns after a run of six games without a win.

“Similar to how he was as a player, he is intense and he knows what he wants,” May said of MacLean’s first few days in charge. “It’s about following what he tells us on the training pitch, bringing the intensity and giving everything we can for the cause.

“We’re all ready to do that for Macca. We know him well, I know him better than most, I know what he was like as a player and he can bring some of that to the management side.

“He brought the intensity to the game when I played up front with him and he always showed what he wanted and how he wanted to do things. There are plenty of players I’ve played with here over the years who I could see going into management and he’s one of them.”

Saints spent the whole of last season in a two-way relegation battle with Dundee before salvaging their top-flight status with a play-off victory over Inverness.

Despite their recent slump, they currently have three teams below them and are five points ahead of bottom-placed Ross County.

“The position’s not ideal but last year we were in a worse position than we are now,” said May. “We can take positives from the fact we’re ahead of a few different teams as opposed to just being down there with Dundee last year.

“It gives us confidence to know that if we can do what we want to do and pick up points, it increases the gap but the gap was bigger a few weeks ago so we know how quickly it can slip away if we don’t do things right.

“We’ve been in a worse position last year so we’ve got that experience and we know we don’t want to be down there again.”

