Phil Parkinson out to reward Wrexham fans after ’15 years of pain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Phil Parkinson out to reward Wrexham fans after ’15 years of pain’

By Press Association
Phil Parkinson and Wrexham can clinch promotion back to the Football League on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Phil Parkinson and Wrexham can clinch promotion back to the Football League on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Phil Parkinson has his mind set on ending 15 years of hurt on Saturday as Wrexham look to seal their long-awaited return to the Football League.

Victory over play-off chasing Boreham Wood at the Racecourse Ground would secure the National League title and a return to League Two for the first time since 2008.

For all the Hollywood hype and international attention which has come since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club in late 2020, go back to 2011 and an unpaid tax bill of £200,000 led to a winding-up petition. Promotion would be a reward for those that kept Wrexham alive.

Wrexham's Racecourse Ground
Wrexham have been absent from the Football League for 15 years (Nigel French/PA)

“There’s been 15 years of pain in the town and the club,” the manager said. “The club has had so many tough times and we’ve had supporters who followed the club home and away through all those tough periods.

“I totally understand what it means to everybody. There are supporters who have been incredibly loyal and passionate behind the club. The whole town and area has got behind the club and it would be very special if we could finish the job off.”

Parkinson, 55, has previously earned promotions at Colchester, Bolton and Bradford, and also guided the Bantams to the 2013 League Cup final while they were still in League Two.

But he said promotion with Wrexham would be “right up there” amongst his achievements “because of the importance of getting a team back into the league”.

Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Yeovil put Wrexham on the brink of a promotion which has appeared theirs for the taking since a 3-2 win over nearest rivals Notts County on April 10 put them top in a fraught title race.

The excitement is obvious in Wrexham, with players mobbed by fans seeking autographs and selfies as they arrived for a gym session after training on Thursday morning.

Parkinson is trying to keep things “normal” in the build-up to Saturday’s game but he admitted nothing is really normal about life at a National League club that boasts its own Netflix series, and which welcomed King Charles and the Queen Consort for a visit late last year among a string of celebrities.

All that could be distracting, but securing promotion would prove otherwise.

“They’ve coped with it really well,” Parkinson said of his players. “They’ve enjoyed it.

“It goes back to recruitment, bringing in players who would embrace that. We’re a very unusual National League club with an incredible spotlight on every single game.”

Given the spotlight has been on Wrexham for so long now, the extra attention this captivating title race has brought has perhaps been easier to handle.

“It’s almost become normal,” captain Ben Tozer added. “To some people on the outside it might seem like a bit of a circus but we’re so used to it now.

Wrexham's Ben Tozer, left, shields the ball from Notts County’s Jodi Jones
Ben Tozer, left, shields the ball from Notts County’s Jodi Jones (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“Even with the cameras being around daily, I’ve even become really comfortable with it. I didn’t really like it to start with but it’s just become normal.

“The pressure has always been there. We’ve always put the pressure on ourselves.”

Wrexham have already set an English professional record with their tally of 107 points, still with two games to play, but Notts County’s own form means there is still work to do.

“Everyone would rather have won the league by March, it’s just the way things are, people want things easy,” Tozer said of the fight.

“But if you want to win a league it’s hard, you have to do the right things day in, day out. It’s been great to have that pressure. We’ve both been pushing each other.

“It’s been a bit like (Lionel) Messi and (Cristiano) Ronaldo, pushing each other on. It’s been tough and it’s been good.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Brechin City fan Dave Stuart has lived in Gran Canaria for ten years. Image: Dave Stuart.
VIDEO: Brechin City fan teaches stunned Scandinavians ‘Tractor Song’ in Gran Canaria bar ahead…
2
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
3
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
4
Tomas Currie waited three days after the man died before raiding his home in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for
5
The moment a chicken crossed the road in Dundee. Image: Signals Dundee/TikTok
Dundee learner driver in stitches at chicken crossing the road
6
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
7
Eilish McColgan, of Great Britain, runs to win the bronze medal in the Women's 5000 at the European Championships in Munich. Image: AP
Dundee star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon after ‘final crack in the…
8
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end ‘five weeks…
9
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man, 47, dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
10
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lesley Hart column Picture shows; Rehearsals for Welcome to Bannockburn by Lesley Hart. na. Supplied by A Play, A Pie and A Pint Date; 11/04/2023
LESLEY HART: Meet me on the other side of SAB Monday
Hodgson was spotted on Dysart harbour with his jogging bottoms down. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
GINGER GAIRDNER: Daffodils can't escape old Father Time
Nature Watch: Bullfinches bring regal elegance to the garden
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that's built to near Passivhaus standard
The centre is gone but fencing remains around the old Lochside Leisure Centre site. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.
Pictures show then and now at cleared Forfar leisure centre but Angus Council chasing…
Get stuck into a variety of cuisines at The West House in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: The proof is in the pudding at The West House in Dundee
Euan Spark believes Brechin are more than capable of holding their own in the SPFL after taking both Inverness and Stirling Albion to penalties in cup competitions. Image: SNS.
Brechin City star Euan Spark has had 'incredible adventure' in Highland League but would…
Blayne Gray faced a proceeds of crime hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dealer caught in £100k Perth heroin plot must pay back £9.4k
The Flintstones vehicle (replica) in the Dundee Museum of Transport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Chitty Chitty Bye Bye: Last chance to catch the Dundee Transport Museum movie exhibition

Editor's Picks

Most Commented