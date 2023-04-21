Lewis Hamilton will stay with Mercedes as nowhere else to go – Guenther Steiner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Hamilton will stay with Mercedes as nowhere else to go – Guenther Steiner

By Press Association
Lewis Hamilton is out of contract at the end of the season (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton is out of contract at the end of the season (David Davies/PA)

Lewis Hamilton will sign a new contract with Mercedes because there is nowhere else for him to go, Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has said.

Hamilton, who has spent part of Formula One’s mini-season break at California’s Coachella Music Festival, is out of contract with the Silver Arrows at the end of the year.

Both Hamilton, 38, and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff say a new deal, which is set to extend the British driver’s F1 stay into his forties, will be thrashed out.

Guenther Steiner
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner is confident Lewis Hamilton will stay with Mercedes (David Davies/PA)

However, Mercedes’ indifferent start to the new campaign – with Hamilton already 31 points behind Max Verstappen after three races – has led some to question whether the record-breaking Briton could shop around.

But Steiner, the breakout star of Netflix’s Drive to Survive series, told the PA news agency: “Lewis will stay at Mercedes until the end of his career.

“What other opportunities are out there for him? Think about that one. What other options are around? I don’t think he has many.

“He is at a stage where he is so close [to the end] that doing anything different and getting used to something else would not be very positive for him.

“He is not happy this year because he hasn’t won a race. But he has had a lot of good years with Mercedes so he needs to stick with the people who made him.”

On Friday, it was announced that James Allison has returned as Mercedes’ technical director, with Mike Elliott moving into the chief technical officer role.

The internal swap is a move by the Silver Arrows to reverse their slump, with Hamilton on a 26-race losing streak which stretches back to the penultimate round of the 2021 season.

Steiner, who this week launched his new book, Surviving to Drive, continued: “They have said ‘everything is fine and we will be signing’. So, why have they not signed? Because they are not ready. OK, so there must be something going on.

“Obviously there comes a point where we all get too old for something but Lewis still has a few years left. Toto will know when he has to pull the plug.

“Maybe they have decided to wait a little bit. I don’t know if they have not had time to get to it, or if it is something to do with the negotiations.

“But their relationship is very strong and sometimes both sides are not in a hurry. I would want him at Haas but we cannot afford him. If Toto pays the bill, I will take him.”

The season will fire up again at next weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix following an enforced break after the round in China was scrubbed from the calendar.

F1 bosses are set to introduce a change to the format in Baku, with the introduction of two qualifying sessions – one to decide the order for Sunday’s Grand Prix, and the other determining the starting grid for Saturday’s sprint race.

World champion Verstappen recently said that he could quit F1 if the sport’s chiefs press ahead with plans to extend the number of sprint races. The shortened format, first introduced at three rounds in 2021, has been doubled to six for this year.

“I don’t know what Max means by messing around with the format,” added Steiner.

“Having sprint races is not messing around with the format. It is changing the format but for the benefit of the fans.

“In the end, Formula One is nothing without the fans so we need to make them happy because we cannot survive without them.”

CREDIT: Surviving to Drive: A Year Inside Formula 1 by Guenther Steiner is available now.

