Bristol Rovers’ Nick Anderton retires at 26 as cancer battle continues

Bristol Rovers defender Nick Anderton has announced his retirement at the age of 26 following treatment for a rare form of bone cancer.

Anderton was diagnosed with osteosarcoma last year and underwent an operation to remove a cancerous tumour in his right femur, before beginning a course of chemotherapy.

Initial optimism that he would be able to make a full recovery to professional football changed when the full extent of the required surgery became apparent and Anderton has now accepted he must step away from the sport.

Football, it’s been a pleasure. I’m blessed to have had the career I had and I’m at peace with how it’s come to an end. Thank you❤️ pic.twitter.com/VQzmNhKAN7 — Nick Anderton (@nickanderton_) April 21, 2023

Posting on Twitter a day before his 27th birthday, he wrote: “I’ve had six months to prepare for this moment and I still don’t know what to say.

“It’s been extremely difficult to come to terms with, but I’ve decided today is the day to announce that at the age of 26, I have to retire from professional football. Looking back at the last 10 years, I have nothing but fond memories. To every club I’ve represented, thank you for the opportunity.

“To every manager and coach I’ve worked under, thank you for the time you’ve invested in me. To every player I’ve shared a dressing room with and every player I’ve competed against on the pitch, thank you, it’s been an absolute pleasure.”

In January, Rovers manager Joey Barton joined squad members and club employees in shaving his head as part of a fundraising drive which generated more than £46,000 in support of their team-mate.

“I want to say a massive thank you to every single person who has sent messages, donated and said a prayer,” Anderton added.

“Your kind words and support for me and my family throughout this journey has been incredible, and we can’t thank you enough. It’s given me even more motivation to continue fighting and to complete every single millilitre of chemotherapy that I need.”