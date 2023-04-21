7 options to replace Leah Williamson after England captain’s ACL injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 options to replace Leah Williamson after England captain’s ACL injury

By Press Association
Lotte Wubben-Moy, Alex Greenwood and Steph Houghton, l-r, are among the options to replace Leah Williamson (Tim Goode/Bradley Collyer/John Walton/PA)
Lotte Wubben-Moy, Alex Greenwood and Steph Houghton, l-r, are among the options to replace Leah Williamson (Tim Goode/Bradley Collyer/John Walton/PA)

England captain Leah Williamson is set to miss this summer’s World Cup after her club Arsenal announced she has ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament.

With less than 100 days to go until the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, the Gunners defender was substituted early in the 1-0 Women’s Super League defeat at Manchester United having collapsed in pain after catching her studs in the turf.

Meanwhile, Williamson’s regular international centre-back partner, Chelsea’s Millie Bright, has been out since last month with an injury of her own.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the other options England boss Sarina Wiegman has for the heart of her defence.

Alex Greenwood

Alex Greenwood in action during the Finalissima against Brazil (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Alex Greenwood has 74 England caps (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The experienced Greenwood, holder of 74 England caps, has been playing in the middle for Manchester City and was utilised by Wiegman in that position rather than left-back when England beat Brazil on penalties in the Finalissima at Wembley earlier this month.

Having taken a knock to the head in that game, she subsequently withdrew from the squad ahead of the friendly against Australia.

Jess Carter

Jess Carter (right) battles for the ball with Australia's Hayley Raso (John Walton/PA)
Jess Carter, right, battles for the ball with Australia’s Hayley Raso (John Walton/PA)

Bright’s Chelsea team-mate Carter, the starter at left-back for both the Brazil and Australia games, played in the centre during England’s successful defence of the Arnold Clark Cup in February.

Like Greenwood, she was a member of the squad for last summer’s Euros triumph and got playing time off the bench.

Lotte Wubben-Moy

Lotte Wubben-Moy in action for England (Nick Potts/PA)
Lotte Wubben-Moy in action for England (Nick Potts/PA)

Wubben-Moy, an unused substitute for England through the Euros campaign and earlier this month, plays alongside Williamson at Arsenal.

She has 10 caps to her name, including one start last June, with the most recent appearances seeing her brought on twice during February’s Arnold Clark Cup games.

Esme Morgan

Esme Morgan (left) and Australia’s Hayley Raso battle for the ball (John Walton/PA)
Esme Morgan, left, started at centre-half for England’s match against Australia (John Walton/PA)

Returning to action with City this season after almost a year out injured, Morgan, 22, went on to make her England debut in October and was the player that came in to replace Greenwood and partner Williamson at centre-back for the Australia match, which the Lionesses lost 2-0.

Maya Le Tissier

Maya Le Tissier playing for England against Italy (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Maya Le Tissier, right, has made two starts for England, both at right-back (George Tewkesbury/PA)

The 21-year-old Manchester United defender is another recent England debutant, making her bow last November against Norway before adding another cap against Italy in the Arnold Clark Cup.

In both those games she was deployed at right-back, but she has been playing centrally for her club.

Lucy Parker

Lucy Parker in action for West Ham against Manchester United (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Lucy Parker, left, is yet to make her international debut (Barrington Coombs/PA)

West Ham centre-back Parker was another unused substitute alongside Wubben-Moy and Le Tissier for the two England games earlier this month.

That followed her second call-up to the squad, with her first having come last October when she then had to pull out prior to the matches because of injury.

Steph Houghton

Manchester City captain Steph Houghton (Tim Goode/PA)
Steph Houghton has not played for England under Sarina Wiegman (Tim Goode/PA)

Williamson’s predecessor as captain was included in Wiegman’s first England squad in September 2021 but was forced to withdraw due to injury, and has still not played under the Dutchwoman.

Sidelined for most of 2021-22, the 121-cap Houghton did make the provisional Euros squad but not the final cut. The 34-year-old has featured for Manchester City this season but there has been no international recall as yet.

Wiegman earlier this month said the chances of her making the World Cup squad were “not that high” while stressing she would “never close the door”.

