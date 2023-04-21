Eddie Hearn backs Joe Cordina to reclaim world title he lost through injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eddie Hearn backs Joe Cordina to reclaim world title he lost through injury

By Press Association
Joe Cordina is determined to reclaim the world title belt he lost outside the ring through injury (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Eddie Hearn says Joe Cordina was rightfully stripped of his world title but has backed the Welshman to reclaim it on Saturday.

Cordina challenges Tajikstani champion Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov for the IBF super-featherweight crown before a Cardiff home crowd, determined to regain the belt that he lost outside the ring due to injury.

Rakhimov was Cordina’s mandatory challenger after stepping aside to allow the 31-year-old to face Kenichi Ogawa in June, a contest that ended with a stunning second-round knockout victory for the former Olympian.

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn – Press Conference – Canary Riverside Plaza Hotel
Promoter Eddie Hearn (pictured) says the International Boxing Federation were right to strip Joe Cordina of his world title (Simon Marper/PA)

The International Boxing Federation originally granted a 90-day extension when Cordina injured his hand a week after facing Ogawa.

But he then broke his hand on his first day of training for the planned Rakhimov fight in November and underwent surgery.

Cordina felt hard done by when he was subsequently stripped of a title that eventually passed to Rakhimov with his ninth-round stoppage win over England’s Zelfa Barrett in Dubai.

But Matchroom promoter Hearn said: “I will be outspoken – controversial or not – and in this case the rules were the rules.

“Joe was allowed the exemption to fight Ogawa over Rakhimov under the ruling that the winner must fight Rakhimov within 90 days.

“We got one extension and then when he broke his hand, Joe had no chance. The IBF unfortunately made the right decision.

“It was unquestionably harsh on Joe, but we’ve got a great fight on Saturday and we’ll bring it back.

“Rakhimov is super tough and super durable, but I think Joe wins by stoppage. I look back to the Ogawa fight and the sharpness of Joe’s punches.

“I think he will be too sharp, but Rakhimov has got a great engine and is a beast.”

Kenichi Ogawa v Joe Cordina – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Eddie Hearn (second right) congratulated Joe Cordina after his world title victory over Kenichi Ogawa last June (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Both boxers were comfortably inside the 130lb super-featherweight limit at their Cardiff Civic Hall weigh-in on Friday.

Cordina weighed 129lbs 1oz with Rakhimov slightly heavier by six ounces.

Former world champion Joe Calzaghe was on stage to welcome both fighters to the scales.

Cordina and Rakhimov will be protecting unbeaten records in front of 5,000 fans at Cardiff International Arena.

Rakhimov has 17 victories and a draw on his 18-fight record, while Cordina, who boxed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and is a former European amateur champion, has won all his 15 professional contests.

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko Public Workouts – Wembley Arena
Renowned trainer Freddie Roach (pictured) will be in the corner of Joe Cordina’s opponent Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

Freddie Roach, Rakhimov’s acclaimed American trainer, said of Cordina: “We’ve watched lots and lots of tape of him.

“I’m not impressed with his speed, he’s slow to make his shots sometimes.

“Our guy is stronger and we will attack him and I think we win by KO.

“It’s going to be a great fight in a great city.”

