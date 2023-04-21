Roy Hodgson: Hard work has paid off for Crystal Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roy Hodgson: Hard work has paid off for Crystal Palace

By Press Association
Roy Hodgson believes Crystal Palace’s recent revival is fully deserved (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Roy Hodgson believes Crystal Palace's recent revival is fully deserved (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Roy Hodgson believes Crystal Palace’s upturn in form since his arrival last month is fully deserved ahead of their Premier League clash against Everton on Saturday.

Palace, on 36 points from 31 games, continue their bid for safety this weekend when they host Sean Dyche’s side at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles have been transformed since the return of Hodgson, who replaced the sacked Patrick Vieira, after three consecutive wins.

Hodgson said: “If the team does well enough to deserve, which I think it has done, to get three consecutive victories, suddenly those feelings (criticism) are dissipated at least, that noise dissipates and you can feel better with yourself and more confident that we always thought we could do this and now we’re starting to prove it.

“Maybe the problem is going to be now that we have got to make certain in the next couple of games that we don’t lose anything and what has got us these three victories.”

Since Hodgson returned to Selhurst Park, Palace have scored nine goals in three games – a tally the team managed in the 16 Premier League matches before Vieira departed.

Hodgson credited the improved attacking output to his dangerous forward players.

“The improvement is down to the players, the improvement is down to the fact that we arrived and came to the club and the players here who are dangerous in attacking positions and have got the ability and talent they posses to beat opponents and score goals, they get into dangerous scoring opportunities, we have encouraged them to do that,” he added.

“Full credit to them (players) they have taken that encouragement on board, the support we’ve been trying to give them if they do try other things out if you like and taken that on board as well, it’s paid some dividends.

“We’re not Manchester City, they score a couple of goals if not more because they create so many chances, that’s not what we are, we are working at what we try to do, try to encourage and support the players and keep encouraging them that the structure that we try to have in our team to get into the forward positions where goals can be scored.”

Ebere Eze has scored three in as many games, including a brace in last week’s 2-0 victory over Southampton, and has filled the boots of the injured Wilfried Zaha.

Hodgson signed 24-year-old Eze from QPR in 2020 and talked up the midfielder’s recent performances despite previous injury setbacks, including an Achilles rupture in 2021.

He said: “Since he first arrived at the club he has come a very long way and what’s more is that he has come over some very long injuries.

“The Achilles is a dangerous tendon to damage so I think he’s done extremely well to come over that as well and to benefit. Extra experience what he got last year playing in the Premier League and this year too, I think that’s very important for him.

“We saw in him when he was brought to the club a player with tremendous potential and all we’re seeing now is a player who is having a good spell and is showing people having faith in my potential is right because (he is showing) this is how good I am.

“His task now is to keep it going through the next one or two seasons because he shouldn’t lose what he has, if anything he should slightly hone the performances in every season that passes by and that’s what I’d expect from him.”


