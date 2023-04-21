David Weir feels refreshed ahead of 24th London Wheelchair Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Weir feels refreshed ahead of 24th London Wheelchair Marathon

By Press Association
David Weir finished third in the 2022 London Marathon (John Walton/PA)
David Weir feels refreshed and ready to go again as he prepares to tackle a 24th consecutive London Wheelchair Marathon – with no plans to retire just yet.

While Sir Mo Farah reiterated Sunday would mark his last London Marathon appearance, Weir, 43, already has his sights set on reaching a quarter-of-a-century of appearances in the showpiece event.

The British para-athlete, an eight-time winner in London, produced an impressive victory in the Paris Marathon at the start of April.

Having finished third in London in both 2021 and 2022, Weir remains determined to deliver another strong display back on home soil.

“I have struggled to get the mileage in the last couple of years because the (London) Marathon moved, so the focus was quite difficult last winter to get motivated and aim for something,” said Weir.

“It is nice that London’s back in April and I have had a lot of focus. The training has been great.

“I have been training well, with lots of miles in Portugal and changed my training slightly because of my age. I can’t do the intensity as much as I used to.

“I’ve changed my sort of strategy of training and it has been working well. I am happier how I feel coming into this marathon.

“I am a lot fresher coming into this race and it was just nice to get a marathon under my belt before coming to London.”

Weir added: “I had a tough end of the year. My dad passed away and he was one of my biggest fans, but in the new year I have been training really well and I feel really confident coming into this race.

“Everything’s gone to plan and it feels weird because I actually haven’t had to catch up or had any weeks off where I was ill.

“It has been a solid winter for me and I am looking forward to racing on Sunday.”

The ‘Weirwolf’ saw his hopes of a first Commonwealth Games marathon title in Birmingham last summer scuppered by a puncture, as he was caught by eventual winner Johnboy Smith.

The veteran multiple Paralympic champion is hoping for a better run of luck this weekend, where Switzerland’s Marcel Hug will be out to defend his title.

“It’s just been a dream every year and I love the race, love the organisation and the London crowd,” Weir said.

“I have probably got a couple of more in me – I have got to hit the 25 mark and I definitely will finish my career at a London marathon, that will be my final race, but I don’t know when I will make that decision.

“If the training was really bad, I think it would be an easy decision, but because I am training well, I am enjoying the racing as well.”

Weir added: “We are lucky that we can carry on our careers a little bit longer.

“I said after 2012 it would probably be my last year every year and I just wanted to see that the next British athletes start knocking on the podium.

“That hasn’t come through yet. Hopefully in the next few years they might start beating me and start winning some medals.”

Hug continues to impress in the major events, with the “Silver Bullet” breaking his own course record when winning the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Switzerland’s Marcel Hug (centre) won the men’s elite wheelchair race in 2022
“He is just an amazing athlete at the moment and I think we are all battling for second and third,” Weir said. “To see that race on Monday was mind blowing, with the conditions and headwind.

“We have got a lot of catching up to do, not just me, but the rest of the field, even the younger athletes coming through.

“He is phenomenal to watch and you just feel privileged to even get on podium with him at the moment.”

