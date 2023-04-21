Legal tackle height lowered in community rugby after RFU council approves change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Legal tackle height lowered in community rugby after RFU council approves change

By Press Association
The RFU council has approved the lowering of the tackle height (David Davies/PA)
The legal tackle height in community rugby will be lowered to the base of the sternum from July 1 following a vote by the Rugby Football Union council on Friday.

Attempts by the RFU to force through the change in January were met with uproar due to the new level being set at the waist and the lack of consultation with the grassroots game.

But following a period of discussion and an online open survey, the feedback was presented to the RFU council, which has approved the adjustment of the height to “the area of the tummy or belly and below”.

For all the acrimony caused earlier in the year, the RFU had indicated that it would press ahead with the change as part of a drive to reduce concussion.

It comes as the game’s governing bodies face a class-action lawsuit from former professional and amateur players who are suffering from neurological impairments, including early onset dementia.

The RFU had been forced to apologise for its mishandling of the original announcement amid a grassroots revolt.

This time, however, it gathered ideas from 8,500 people through the online open survey and over 1,000 people during 25 in-person and virtual forums, including coaches, players, match officials and disciplinary officers.

Under ‘Law 9 Foul Play’, the wording governing the change will be: “A player must not tackle or attempt to tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent in open play above the base of the sternum even if the tackle starts below the base of the sternum.”

As part of the consultation it has been agreed that the pick and go – an integral part of the game that would be unworkable under a reduced height – will still be officiated as it currently is.

Tackling
The elite game will be encouraged to lower its tackle height (Ben Whitley/PA)

The elite game will be encouraged to change its tackle height, thereby synchronising the professional and amateur levels. Once the tackle height change comes into effect on July 1, they will have different laws for the first time.

There will also be monitoring of any change to the number of head-on-head impacts and to participation levels amid concerns that some might be driven away from the game by the new tackle height.

“We along with many other unions across the world are lowering the tackle height to reduce the risk of concussion,” RFU president, Nigel Gillingham said.

“We know change is challenging, however. It is imperative that we are guided by the science to help make the game safer for our players.”

